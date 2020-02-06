Last October, I promised to address sage-grouse conservation issues so here goes.
The greater sage-grouse, one of two species of sage-grouse in North America (the other is the Gunnison sage-grouse), has been studied intensively for decades. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho have collaborated on sage-grouse research since the early 1950s and that work continues today. The bottom line is that there are few uncertainties when it comes to sage-grouse biology.
Sadly, despite our knowledge, sage-grouse are in trouble and we’ll get to the causes and possible cures in future columns. First, I’ll review the species’ biology because this knowledge is critical to understanding conservation issues and solutions to conservation problems.
Sage-grouse are powerful long-distance fliers. Their breast muscles look more like those of a duck than a pheasant. There’s a reason for this. Sage-grouse are adapted to using one of North America’s harshest landscapes, the sagebrush steppe. As most Bingham County residents know, temperatures on the Big Desert can range from a scorching 100 degrees in summer to a bone-chilling 25 below zero in winter, often with lots of snow. One tactic grouse use to deal with these extremes is migrating long distances (compared to other gamebird species) to take advantage of seasonal availability of food and cover.
Most upland gamebirds have relatively short lives and high reproductive output. For example, a hen pheasant may try to nest several times while attempting to successfully hatch a clutch. Gray partridge and chukar lay up to 25 eggs/clutch, readily renest, and have relatively high annual mortality. In contrast, sage-grouse have comparatively long lives (it’s not unusual to find a banded sage-grouse that’s over 6 years old) and a lower reproductive output. Sage-grouse normally lay 6-8 eggs and may not nest at all in a given year; they also readily abandon their nest if disturbed.
Why the differences? The answer is fairly simple. Most gamebirds occupy habitats that undergo frequent change (think farmland) with a variety of predator species. These gamebirds need to get their reproductive job done fast because they likely won’t be around the next year. In contrast, sage-grouse inhabit comparatively stable habitats that historically persisted for hundreds of years without substantial change. Additionally, they face relatively few predator species compared to other gamebirds. If a sage-grouse hen perceives a possible threat, she’s likely to reduce her risk by not nesting or abandoning her nest because there’s a good chance she’ll be around the following year to try again.
Sage-grouse are biologically driven to return to the same places each year. For example, sage-grouse return to the same leks (breeding sites that males use for courtship display) and associated nesting habitat each year. This behavior allows biologists to track populations by counting males on leks. Unfortunately, the bird’s habit becomes problematic when the habitat changes, say as a result of fire, because the grouse will still return to the damaged habitat.
Sage-grouse don’t have a grinding gizzard so they typically don’t feed on grains or seeds. They only eat sagebrush leaves in fall and winter, although they tend to be picky about what sagebrush they consume. Sage-grouse feed on sagebrush with greater protein and fewer noxious chemicals than “average” shrubs in winter habitat. Sage-grouse switch to forbs (flowering plants) and insects in spring and summer but still eat some sagebrush.
Hens need sagebrush-dominated landscapes with a healthy understory of grass and forbs for successful nesting and brood-rearing. Sage-grouse also need hundreds of square miles of good habitat to meet their annual ecological requirements. Some populations in Idaho have annual ranges that are approximately the size of Rhode Island. Keep this information in mind and next week I’ll discuss problems affecting sage-grouse.