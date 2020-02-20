Today we’ll look at solutions to problems facing sage-grouse. Remember, most declines are related to three major factors: habitat loss/degradation, infrastructure development, and West Nile Virus.
This is as true now as it was nine years ago when 20 ecologists published a paper on how to minimize or eliminate threats to sage-grouse across the species’ range. You might think this kind of report would be welcomed by natural resource agencies because it provided a scientific roadmap to recovery. Instead, it was ignored by virtually all resource agencies that, instead, seemed to prefer dogma and discredited findings.
The sagebrush steppe is one of the most threatened ecosystems in North America due in large part to extensive wildfires and invasive species. Scientists have suggested that the most effective strategy to improve most sage-grouse populations is to protect existing sagebrush habitats. How can this be done? Natural resource agencies can conserve sage-grouse populations by first terminating all sagebrush control projects in sage-grouse breeding and wintering habitat. Agencies can reduce the size and frequency of wildfire by aggressively suppressing fire in key sage-grouse areas, developing rural fire protection associations, and strategically implementing firebreaks. Where necessary, agencies should impose area closures to motorized vehicles during peak fire season to help reduce wildfire within sage-grouse habitat. Reducing wildfire will also limit spread of invasive species.
A fundamental component of sagebrush conservation is restoration of habitats damaged by fire. Dave Pyke, one of the country’s foremost experts on rangeland rehabilitation, proposed using a triage approach that groups burned areas into three categories: 1) areas that require immediate care; 2) areas that would likely recover without intervention; and 3) areas so badly damaged that recovery is unlikely, even with restoration efforts. He recommended that most resources be expended on category 1 lands.
Most, if not all, resource agencies have sage-grouse conservation plans that address infrastructure. Many plans are guided by best available science; some are influenced by political expediency. All plans should embrace best available science and should not be ignored or altered on a political whim. A guiding principle should be no surface occupancy (no infrastructure) within four miles of leks. This will protect breeding grouse and most of the nesting habitat associated with these leks.
Sage-grouse are commonly injured by flying into barbed wire fences. Nevertheless, scientists showed collision risk decreased by 83 percent after fences were marked. Clearly, all problematic fences should be marked using scientifically valid techniques.
West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes that depend on the presence of still water. Where possible, reducing artificial ponds in sagebrush habitats will help alleviate the problem. In areas where the problem appears severe, use of insecticides/larvicides can also help control mosquito numbers.
In some localized areas, hunting and predation have apparently posed problems for sage-grouse. However, these issues are easily dealt with by wildlife managers, assuming they are real biological issues and not simply strawmen set up by policy makers unwilling to address real problems.
Grazing is a different issue. It’s a controversial topic and some environmental groups have made numerous claims about negative effects of livestock grazing on sage-grouse. Despite these claims, I do not know of any compelling evidence that links livestock grazing to sage-grouse population declines (reducing sagebrush cover and planting non-native grasses negatively affect grouse but these are management actions and not necessarily related to grazing). The University of Idaho is presently conducting a detailed study of grazing and sage-grouse that should provide some definitive answers in the next few years.
The overall strategy for dealing with sage-grouse problems is relatively simple: protect what’s left, fix what’s broken. Implementing meaningful conservation programs will take strong leadership committed to prioritizing science over political expediency.