Those that know me won’t be surprised by today’s topic. I moved from northern Idaho forests to southeastern Idaho’s sagebrush plains 43 years ago. It was love at first sight for me, not so much for my wife.
Our opposing views are typical of opinions that are expressed about one of Bingham County’s most common shrub species, big sagebrush. Some people love it, some don’t. Still, folks’ appreciation for this aromatic shrub seems to increase the more they know about it. With that in mind, allow me to elaborate.
The term “big sagebrush” encompasses many subspecies of an aromatic shrub found throughout Bingham County and much of the intermountain west. This shrub belongs to the taxonomic genus Artemisia and some 200-300 species belong to this genus. Big sagebrush is well-adapted to the climate and soils of eastern Idaho and grows in many harsh sites. Sagebrush has a deep tap root along with a shallow, diffuse root system. Through a process known as “hydraulic lift” the tap root helps transport deep soil moisture to the upper surface layers of the soil where it is available to the diffuse root system and neighboring plants.
Early settlers largely viewed sagebrush as a plant that needed to be greatly reduced to make way for settlement and agriculture. Some of these views persisted well into the 1980s. The southern edge of the INL still contains areas dominated by crested wheatgrass, an introduced species that was planted about 60 years ago after the native sagebrush had been purposefully destroyed. Even after all these years the sagebrush cover has not returned to normal on those sites.
Sagebrush is used for food and cover by many wildlife species. Sage-grouse need sagebrush cover for successful nesting and many species of songbirds nest in the dense branches of sagebrush. Sagebrush has a higher crude protein level and digestibility than most other shrubs and grasses during winter, making it an important wildlife forage. Scientists have demonstrated that sagebrush can comprise over 90 percent of the pronghorn’s winter diet and also provides an important winter forage for mule deer. Sage-grouse and pygmy rabbits depend on sagebrush for winter food; the shrub makes up almost 100 percent of forage consumed by both of these species.
Anyone that’s been around sagebrush understands that the plant has a unique smell. This aroma is caused by volatile chemicals in the plant’s leaves. Although you might think animals would avoid plants that are heavily “seasoned” with nasty chemicals, that is not the case for sagebrush. Wildlife species that feed on sagebrush have developed digestive mechanisms that allow them to cope with the chemicals while obtaining nutrition from the plants. Interestingly, sage-grouse select winter foraging areas based on nutritious quality and amount of volatile oils in the leaves.
Loss of sagebrush is a major conservation concern. From 2016-2019, approximately 3 million acres of BLM lands burned in Idaho, Nevada, and Utah, a 43 percent increase over the previous four years. Wildfire has always been part of the sagebrush landscape but fires today occur at a higher frequency and destroy a larger percentage of remaining sagebrush than before settlement by Euro-Americans. Moreover, many burned areas are quickly dominated by cheatgrass and other exotic plants, increasing fuel loads and the area’s susceptibility to fire, resulting in a fire cycle that does not allow reestablishment of native sagebrush. Large and frequent wildfires became evident in southeastern Idaho about 30 years ago. Not long after, declines in sage-grouse and mule deer became fairly noticeable. Perhaps that’s no surprise.
Science-based approaches can substantially improve sagebrush conservation efforts. Sadly, despite much bureaucratic arm-waving, there is little evidence suggesting state or federal agencies are truly serious about conserving this important habitat.