Picking up where we left off last week, the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) is only 16 years old but has already made a major impact on the conservation of working lands in southeastern Idaho.
I was able to interview a recent cooperator, Nancy Armstrong, who enrolled her family ranch in a conservation easement with the SSLT. She was gracious enough to share her thoughts on land conservation and its importance to future generations.
Nancy was raised on a ranch west of McCammon that her grandparents homesteaded in 1897. She was the youngest of her siblings and, as a youth, spent much of her time working with her dad. She has warm memories of milking cows and raising cattle but she said the most important thing ranch life taught her was how to work hard. The father-daughter team also had time for recreation and she fondly recalled hunting birds and deer with her dad on the ranch.
Clearly Nancy has strong ties to the land of her childhood. She ended up inheriting the ranch and wanted to preserve these legacy lands for future generations to enjoy. Nancy said that she and her spouse, EJ Zita (Zita), have always been environmentally focused and together discussed how their interest might coincide with their idea of preserving these heritage lands and honoring her parents and grandparents.
She said that after doing some homework they contacted The Nature Conservancy and that organization suggested that they should reach out to the SSLT, locally based in Pocatello. Nancy reported that Executive Director Matt Lucia was encouraging and willing to visit the property.
She said what was most important to them was that Matt explained the science behind managing lands for wildlife and habitat requirements for different species within the context of maintaining a working landscape. Matt explained how conservation easements work and Nancy and Zita thought that was the kind of program they were looking for.
Given all the work Nancy and Zita have put into protecting their lands for future generations, I asked her what she thought the greatest challenges were in conserving her ranchlands. Without hesitation, she said that the first challenge is water and water rights. Nancy said they have old water rights for the ranch and are not so much worried about that aspect but more about availability and abundance of water given the problems with climate change.
She went on to explain that another concern is a lack of long-term vision many people have for the land. She views herself as a placeholder with a responsibility to show respect to her parents and grandparents by trying her best to preserve it. Nancy fears that, in contrast, many folks simply value short-term opportunities to make money.
When Nancy informed family and friends of the plan for conserving family land, she said many didn’t understand. She said that when she explained the details of conservation easements and how they worked, most were quite supportive. Nancy also stressed that if people are not aware of conservation easements as a means of protecting their legacy lands they should look into the program. She said people need options for preserving their property for generations to come and this is a great option.
Nancy and Zita plan to retire and move back to the family ranch in summer, 2021. They are looking forward to enjoying the peace, tranquility, and wildlife of the ranch on an everyday basis.
Matt Lucia sat in our discussion and added that the Land Trust could not succeed without committed landowners. Matt emphasized that landowners like Nancy and Zita are the real heroes and should get the credit for protecting special lands throughout southeastern Idaho.