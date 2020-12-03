Most farmers and ranchers have a strong attachment to their land, especially if the land was homesteaded by earlier generations. As these landowners ease towards retirement many may wonder what the future holds for their land, particularly if no family members are interested in taking over the operation. Fortunately, organizations known as land trusts offer landowners an option for preserving their working lands.
In 2004, the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) was created to help landowners conserve private land using agreements known as conservation easements. These agreements protect land while keeping it in private ownership.
The Trust’s mission defines the heart of its work: “To protect and enhance natural lands, wildlife habitat, and working farms and ranches in Southeast Idaho, now and for future generations.” In 2013, the SSLT was designated an accredited land trust by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, a testament to the high quality of its work.
The SSLT serves farmers, ranchers, and others interested in land conservation in Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power counties. Local residents lead the Trust’s board and oversee the work. Local volunteers help implement the Trust’s mission and stretch the budget. So far, the Trust has conserved 31 properties that include over 5 miles of Bonneville Cutthroat Trout habitat and thousands of acres of sagebrush steppe rangeland, supporting a variety of wildlife species.
What is a conservation easement? Briefly, it’s a voluntary legal agreement that reflects a decision by a landowner to limit certain uses of their land to conserve the natural and traditional values of the land. The terms of a conservation easement represent a mutual agreement between the landowner and an organization like the SSLT on how to conserve the land’s values. The process is landowner driven and landowners do not enter agreements that they are not satisfied with.
Why would a landowner enter into a legal agreement to restrict some use of their land? The answer may differ somewhat among individuals but basically it comes down to the fact that landowners love their land and understand the challenges that threaten the integrity of their land. As revenue from development becomes increasingly attractive, many landowners are concerned that their family’s home and way of life will disappear.
Conservation easements can safeguard family land from being developed, while still allowing traditional uses. A typical conservation easement encourages continued use for farming, grazing, timber harvesting, and other uses consistent with the terms of the easement. Conservation easement terms represent a mutual agreement between the landowner and the Land Trust.
A landowner who enters a conservation easement agreement retains full ownership of their land. Additionally, there can be tax benefits associated with a conservation easement because donation of a qualified conservation easement can be considered a charitable gift under federal tax law. A donated conservation easement may also lower estate tax liability, facilitating the safe passage of family lands from one generation to the next. However, landowners should consult an attorney or tax expert to fully explore these benefits.
An example of a successful conservation agreement can be found just east of Blackfoot, in the Blackfoot River Watershed along Cedar Creek. This project protected the land with a conservation easement first, then restored Cedar Creek (which had been diverted into a ditch) by creating a new stream channel. Native plant species, such as willows, were planted and invasive weeds were removed. SSLT was often joined by local Boy Scout troops to help with weed control and streambank stabilization. This preserve has changed dramatically since this project began.
More information on conservation easements can be found on the Trust’s website https://sagebrushlandtrust.org/ and in next week’s column on a landowner’s experiences with SSLT.