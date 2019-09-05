I never liked homework, whether it was grade school, high school, or college. Still, I knew it was necessary for success, so I worked hard at it.
It became apparent to me years ago that there’s another kind of homework necessary for a hunter to succeed and that’s scouting prior to the hunting season. It is the kind of homework I enjoy. It doesn’t matter whether you’re planning to hunt a new area or going back to your favorite spot, the one you know as well as you know your backyard, scouting before the season will result in a more enjoyable outing and improve your chances of bagging an animal.
Why spend all that time, especially if you know the area? The answer is pretty simple, things change. Vegetation, water, animal movements and even access can change over the course of a year. Smart hunters spend time before the season familiarizing themselves with new areas and trying to understand what’s new and what remains the same compared to the last time they hunted an area.
Time is a precious commodity and normally we have to prioritize our activities to satisfy work and personal responsibilities. So, it’s tempting to disregard pre-season scouting and assume nothing has changed or that you’ll figure things out when you get there. This is especially true if you view scouting as an eighth-grader views homework — something to ignore as long as you can. I like to think of scouting as a part of my hunting experience and use the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and explore new areas. Given that time is limited, there are ways to economize on time spent scouting while still doing an effective job.
First, prioritize those things that might be most important. For instance, if you plan on camping look over your planned camping area, make sure you know if there are any fire restrictions, and if it’s private land be sure to check with the landowner. Areas that I hunt are usually grazed by cattle so I make a point of checking with the local rancher to see what they may have observed in terms of wildlife, and in one area, grizzly bear activity. These folks are out there all summer and they’re a wealth of information.
Second, take a hike. I’m not a big believer in trail cams. In fact, I think that they are a crutch people use because they don’t want to develop the knowledge and skill necessary to identify animal use and movement patterns. Walking is great exercise and will help get you in shape for the fall hunting season. Resist the temptation to scout from the cab of your pickup or seat of your ATV. You may not cover as much ground while walking but you will be much more likely to find fresh tracks, droppings, rubs, and other signs.
Scouting doesn’t require a lot of equipment but be sure to carry water and a first aid kit. Binoculars, camera, and GPS or compass are also useful items to bring along. I like to mark areas of interest (rubs, bedding areas, animals observed) on my GPS for future reference. If you hunt from a tree stand or ground blind, set them up during your pre-season scouting if possible. Let the animals get used to them.
Enjoy the opportunities pre-season scouting affords. Use this time to help get in shape, take photos, and familiarize yourself with the landscape. If the area you hunt has an easily identifiable landmark, take a photo of it and leave it with someone so they have reference for search parties in case you don’t return on time. Have fun and be safe this fall.