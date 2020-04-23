About this time of year, I start seeing news articles and Facebook posts about sage-grouse. This species garners a lot of attention during spring because of its spectacular breeding displays on relatively bare areas called leks. Some folks may not realize it but Bingham County and much of southeastern Idaho has another grouse species that performs impressive dances on leks, the sharp-tailed grouse.
Historically the sharp-tailed grouse was found in 21 states and 8 provinces, but was extirpated from seven states and provinces during the 20th century. The species also suffered greatly reduced abundance and distribution over much of its remaining range. Sharptails currently occur in 16 states and 8 provinces.
Western states support a distinct subspecies of this grouse, the Columbian sharp-tailed grouse. Unfortunately, its geographic distribution has contracted by an estimated 90 percent. Today the subspecies exists in substantial numbers only in Idaho and possibly Colorado; remnant populations remain in Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; the subspecies was extirpated but reintroduced in Oregon and Nevada.
Male sharptails employ elaborate courtship displays in spring to attract and mate with females. Males attend leks in April and May, and again in early fall to establish territories and a “pecking order.” Leks can occur on wet meadows, low ridges and knolls, recent burns, natural openings, and other areas with low, sparse vegetation allowing good visibility and unhindered movement. Leks may be used for many years, although their location may shift over time and smaller “satellite” leks sometimes form in the vicinity of larger leks.
A typical sharptail lek consists of a noisy aggregation of 5-20 (or more) males that dance, prance, cackle, coo, and gobble. They dance with wings spread wide, head low to the ground, and tail pointed towards the sky. Males often make short runs in this posture, apparently in an effort to impress or intimidate their rivals. When hens arrive on the lek the males become especially frantic in trying to win the females’ attention.
Wildlife agencies monitor sharptail numbers by counting grouse on leks. Biologists will also trap and radio-mark grouse on leks for detailed studies and transplant programs.
Sharptails require a mix of dense grass and shrubs with abundant forbs and insects during nesting and brood-rearing. Nest sites are dominated by thick herbaceous cover and shrubs. During winter sharptails rely on riparian areas and other sites supporting deciduous trees and shrubs for feeding, roosting, and escape cover. In milder winters they will also use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and grain fields. Availability of suitable winter habitat may be the most critical component in determining the ability of an area to support sharptails.
Habitat requirements for sharptails vary throughout the species’ range. For example, habitat in the Great Plains region tends to be grassier than that in western states. In Idaho, big sagebrush is often a critical component of sharptail habitat.
Sharp-tailed grouse face many conservation challenges. Because they attend leks during early fall, sharptails may be vulnerable to excessive harvest. However, this problem is remedied by establishing hunting seasons later in the fall as Idaho has done. Current loss and degradation of habitat is a serious problem. Most importantly, CRP lands are critical to maintaining healthy sharptail populations in Idaho and elsewhere. Loss of these lands will have severe negative effects on sharptails in Idaho and other states.
It’s fun to watch these birds but you’ll have to get up plenty early to do so. Most of the action is over about an hour after sunrise. Sharptails will display in the evening so it’s sometimes possible to observe their behaviors without getting up at 0-dark thirty but the evening session is not usually as intense as the morning assembly.