My friend Skipp Rudd just stopped by to ask where he might take his wife camping one last time this summer, someplace quiet with some hiking and fishing.
His question reminded me that fall is fast approaching, a time for cooler weather and a variety of outdoor activities. People head outside to enjoy fishing, bird hunting, big game hunting, hiking, and camping before the cold and snow of an Idaho winter inspire them to seek the warmth of their fireplaces and reminisce about the past year’s activities.
As luck would have it, my wife, grandson, and I had just returned from one of our favorite camping areas, a place that offers quiet camp sites, hiking, fishing, and pretty good hunting later in the fall. That camping spot is Sand Creek Wildlife Management Area, about a two-hour drive (hauling a camper) from Blackfoot. I was happy to share that information with Skipp and hope that he and his wife are able to enjoy a few days there.
Sand Creek WMA was created in 1947 when the Idaho Department of Fish and Game acquired about 5,000 acres north of St. Anthony to support wintering elk. Following a mix of land acquisitions and cooperative agreements with other public land management agencies, Sand Creek has grown to over 32,000 acres, including five ponds.
Sand Creek ranges from an elevation of about 6,200 feet at its northern boundary along the forests of Big Bend Ridge to approximately 5,000 feet some 20 miles to the southwest where it encompasses semi-arid sagebrush-steppe. Within its boundaries, Sand Creek WMA contains a variety of ponds, wetlands, wet meadows, forest, and sagebrush-steppe habitats.
Because of its size and diversity of habitats, Sand Creek provides important habitat for elk, mule deer, moose, and pronghorn. This WMA also supports populations of sage-grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, dusky grouse, and ruffed grouse.
IDFG reports that there are 170 bird species, 30 species of animals, and three species of fish that reside on or use the WMA at various times of the year. Additionally, a species that you might not want to encounter can occur in large numbers, especially in late evening and early morning, so don’t forget the mosquito repellent.
The Sand Creek ponds and Chester Wetlands (also part of the WMA) are popular with many outdoor enthusiasts and have special rules to protect wildlife and provide a quality experience for visitors. One of the most important things to know is that off-road vehicles are not allowed in these areas. Camping is permitted where fire rings are established and the camping area is well-marked by signs.
Areas adjacent to the Sand Creek ponds have over three miles of nature trails. These trails intersect a diversity of habitats and provide relatively easy hiking. It’s common to encounter a variety of wildlife species along these trails, especially in early morning and late evening.
If fishing is more your thing, three of the five ponds contain trout and there is handicap access. But, a word of warning, as one old-timer told me the other day, the ponds support a lot of fish but they are some of the most finicky fish an angler is likely to come across. Still, it’s normal to catch at least a few trout for the table and my grandson demonstrated last week that fishing from a float tube in late evening with a small nymph produces lots of action.
Although the sage-grouse season is closed, the other grouse species make the WMA quite attractive to upland hunters. Depending on the year, Sand Creek offers some very good big game hunting as well, but pay attention to the regulations and make sure you have the proper tags for the hunting units.