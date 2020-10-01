Southeast Idaho is well known for great big game hunting. Still, not every hunter wants to pursue big game; it’s a very demanding activity that often involves traversing rugged and steep terrain. The really hard work starts after a hunter downs a big game animal. Consequently, many folks enjoy hunting small game and, of course, many big game hunters enjoy these pursuits as well.
For years, Southeast Idaho small game hunters had it good. Pheasants were abundant, sage-grouse were plentiful, sharptails were numerous, and gray partridge seemed to pop up in many places, providing hunters with bonus birds.
Much has changed in recent years for small game hunters. Pheasant numbers are relatively low, sage-grouse hunting is restricted to two days with a one-bird per day bag limit, and sharptail numbers have declined substantially in many areas. For those that cannot travel to more productive locations, there is still hope. Two other species of gamebirds have not suffered severe habitat loss and/or population decline and can provide excellent hunting opportunities for those willing to walk a ways and slog through some cover.
Ruffed grouse are found in forested areas throughout most of the U.S. from Maine to Oregon. They are often tied to aspen stands but can commonly be found in willow-dominated riparian zones during late summer and early fall. In contrast, dusky grouse are confined to forested and shrub-dominated areas of the intermountain west, commonly occurring in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. Small populations can also be found in Nevada, eastern Oregon, Arizona, and New Mexico.
In Idaho, ruffed, dusky, and spruce grouse are often collectively referred to as “forest grouse” but in southern Idaho this term only includes the ruffed grouse and dusky grouse (which used to be called a blue grouse). Spruce grouse do not range south of the Salmon River.
The season for ruffed and dusky grouse opens with the big game archery season, so about Aug. 30 each year. The season runs for four months, ending on Dec. 31. The early opening date is rather controversial and not broadly accepted by some biologists and bird hunters, primarily because chicks can still be pretty small and broods are vulnerable to road-hunters. But, that’s a topic for another column. Bag limits are four birds in the aggregate (any combination of dusky and ruffed grouse) with a possession limit of 12 in the aggregate.
Ruffed and dusky grouse are sometimes found in the same areas but generally have different habitat preferences and require somewhat different hunting strategies. Both can be hunted without dogs, but dogs increase a hunter’s effectiveness.
Most big game hunters have some idea of where these grouse species can be found because it’s common to encounter them while deer and elk hunting. In fact, while bow hunting I always carry one or two grouse arrows in hopes of crossing paths with one of these tasty critters.
As a general rule, in September and early October I look for ruffed grouse along riparian zones where willow communities mix with aspen and alder, usually within a few hundred yards of conifers. Later in the season I tend to find ruffed grouse in aspen and conifer stands.
During the early season I look for dusky grouse near wet areas and riparian zones where the tree cover is fairly open and sagebrush edges up against willow-dominated streams and seeps. Sometimes dusky grouse will congregate at the headwaters of small mountain streams where there are often wet meadows and much succulent vegetation. Dusky grouse undertake an uphill seasonal migration, usually wintering in large confers near ridgelines and often inaccessible in late season.
Don’t overlook these grouse if you’re interested in upland bird hunting, you won’t regret the effort.