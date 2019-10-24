Bingham County outdoor enthusiasts don’t have to travel very far to enjoy pheasant, duck, and deer hunting as well as some exceptional bird-watching.
The Sterling Wildlife Management Area is found just outside of Aberdeen and consists of 4,106 acres of wetland and upland habitat bordering American Falls Reservoir. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game manages the WMA and reports that the goals for this property include providing wildlife habitat, public hunting, and opportunities for general wildlife viewing.
Sterling WMA was established in 1968 following a gift of 121 acres from the American Game Association. It has grown over the years through land purchase of adjacent property and land lease agreements with the Bureau of Reclamation.
Sterling WMA is named after the town of Sterling, a small farming community established in the early 1900s, northeast of the management area. The name “Sterling” was reportedly drawn from a hat and referred to the quality of the area’s soil. The town thrived for many years but its size had diminished by the late 1940s, probably due to drought and consolidation of services at neighboring towns.
Since the turn of the 20th century, the area’s wetlands have changed due to water developments and management practices, beginning with the completion of the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal in 1910. This project brought water from the Snake River to the uplands, which likely expanded many wetlands. More recently, drainage of wetlands, deep wells, and sprinkler irrigation have caused variations in the water table.
Work on the WMA initially concentrated on removal of unneeded structures and fencing, replacement or addition of fencing to manage grazing, and construction of parking areas. During the mid-1980s, development on the Orth and Johnson segments provided an additional 50 acres of wetland. Projects on the Johnson Segment included drilling a well, installing a pump to augment natural flows into the marsh, and constructing a barrier-free hunting/viewing blind. Additionally, area boundary fences were marked and an extensive signing program was established while six shrub shelterbelts were planted and maintained through cooperative farming agreements.
During the 1990s, in cooperation with the Bureau of Reclamation, 28 potholes were developed throughout the WMA. Furthermore, research demonstrated that predation, largely due to magpies, on waterfowl nests was reducing nesting success to less than 3 percent, one of the lowest rates ever documented in the U.S. This study also showed an extremely high density of magpies associated with a high density of Russian olive trees. In response, IDFG implemented an extensive program to manage the number and distribution of Russian olives on the WMA. Nesting success for waterfowl substantially increased once this project was completed.
In the 2000s, management emphasis was on reclaiming older ponds that had grown in with emergent vegetation. Additionally, two important areas for duck and pheasant nesting were burned to improve vegetation, while three old agricultural fields were re-seeded to a grass mix. Cooperative farming on the WMA continues to provide wildlife habitat. Farming agreements are written to provide food plots, dense nesting cover plantings, and tree plantings in areas where IDFG does not have the ability or means to develop irrigation or plant and raise crops.
Mule deer, white-tailed deer, pheasants, gray partridge, waterfowl, beaver, muskrat, and several species of raptors use the WMA throughout the year. Also, IDFG stocks the WMA with pheasants annually. Because of the close proximity of American Falls Reservoir on its eastern border, the WMA provides access to one of the greatest concentrations of shorebirds in Idaho. The Sterling WMA is open to public travel. Fifteen parking areas are provided throughout the WMA. Vehicles must remain on established, open roads. If you have not visited this Bingham County treasure, it’s worth a trip.