Last summer I found myself alone at my truck parked along a Montana trout stream and probably too eager to join my angling buddies and start the day’s fishing.
I was trying to multi-task, adjusting my waders and inserting the fly into my rod’s hook keeper when, in a painful moment, I ended up with the fly deeply embedded in my finger and no one around to help. I only had one usable hand to remove my waders and retrieve the multi-tool on my belt and truck keys from my pocket while holding onto my flyrod because releasing the rod would drive the hook deeper into my finger.
After a few frustrating and somewhat bloody minutes, I grabbed the multi-tool and used it to push the hook through my finger muscle, cut off the barb, and removed the hook (while ruining a perfectly good fly). I could then open my truck, reach my small first aid kit, and clean and bandage the wound.
This incident reinforced my belief in carrying survival gear on all outdoor adventures. Now is a great time to discuss survival gear with harsh fall and winter conditions likely to descend on most Idaho hunters but these ideas apply to all outdoor activities.
Knowledgeable outdoors people have some strong opinions about what’s appropriate in the way of survival gear, often honed by years of experience in the field. Others may have little notion that taking anything but a bit of lunch is necessary for a day’s outing. I suspect many more would fall somewhere between these two extremes.
Regardless, all but the most dimwitted would agree that accidents can and do happen, although many of us want to believe they always happen to the other guy. Personally, I know from painful experience that accidents can happen to me and these mishaps have elevated my interest in survival gear.
Survival equipment should be appropriate to the planned activities but redundancy is good. My philosophy for most gear is simply “one is none and two is one.” I think in terms of minor and major packages. A minor package should contain survival gear appropriate for short (1-4 hours) outings fairly close to camp, home, or vehicle. I generally carry food, water, matches or lighter, multi-tool, and small first aid kit with band aids, antiseptic wipes, and antihistamine tablets.
A major package should contain enough gear to support an all-day outing where you expect to be over a mile from camp, home or truck, and an overnight stay, should that become necessary. For this type of outing I usually carry a cell phone, personal locator device, and/or hand-held radio, food, water and/or water filtration system, multi-tool, flashlight, extra batteries, GPS, paracord, compass, small knife, matches, fire starter, ace bandage or similar wrap, and first aid kit. I expand my small first aid kit to include various size bandages, gauze, ibuprofen, tape, and tweezers. Two years ago, I was about 100 yards from elk camp when my foot caught in a shrub and I fell. The result was a badly sprained ankle the evening before the archery season opened. Fortunately, my hunting partner and I are big believers in survival gear so I was able to at least enjoy a short hunt the next morning with the help of an ankle wrap, lots of ibuprofen, and a hiking staff.
I always carry bear spray if I’m in bear country. Although not part of my survival kit, on most outings I also bring binoculars, camera, and hiking staff. Remember, the weight of all of this material adds up so you have to be aware of what you can comfortably carry for the day’s outing.
Be safe out there.