Last May I wrote a column about quality equipment on a limited budget. I cautioned that using inferior equipment can rob the joy from a day afield and might result in a serious injury.
Shortly after, I was contacted by my old friend and former Bingham County resident Randy Neiwirth. Randy moved to southwest Idaho a couple of years ago. I miss seeing him around and swapping fishing stories, but the local fish populations are still celebrating Randy’s absence.
Randy reminded me that we shouldn’t underestimate the value of old, familiar equipment. He told me that he had acquired a used Model 721 Remington .270 that wasn’t pretty, but with practice Randy became quite proficient and accurate. His good old .270 has accounted for numerous deer, several elk, a moose, a mountain goat, coyotes, pronghorn, rabbits, and grouse. Because he enjoys shooting that old rifle, over the years he’s developed a great deal of confidence in it. He also noted that he could make a similar case for his 30-year-old Fenwick spinning rod.
Randy makes a great point. Just because a piece of equipment is old does not make it cheap, unreliable, or in need of replacement. So, allow me to expand on my previous column and address this issue of good old stuff.
What is old stuff and what makes it “good?” I have a friend who tells me that he buys a new compound bow every couple of years. Other than testing his wife’s patience and good nature, why would he do that? Is a compound bow “old” after two years? No, certainly not, my friend just enjoys keeping up with the latest and greatest technology. Other friends use shotguns, fishing rods, bows, and knives that are decades old but still provide good service.
Generally, we might think of old equipment, whether we’re talking boots or bows, as gear that’s at least 10 years old, depending on the life expectancy of the particular item. Good equipment should last a long time and usually does. I regularly use several flyrods that are at least a decade older than Randy’s favorite spinning rod. For that matter I still have the spinning rod that my Dad got me when I was in grade school. That rod is still usable although retired for sentimental reasons. I still regularly shoot a .22 rifle that my folks got me for Christmas in 1965 and my favorite big game rifle is 50 years old.
All of us, at one time or another, have bought a piece of outdoor equipment that did not live up to expectations. A few years ago, I bought some brand-name “waterproof” boots but soon discovered that they were only waterproof if I wasn’t stepping in more than a teaspoon of water. Items like this do not and never will qualify as good old stuff. Get rid of them.
If you have good serviceable equipment there is really no need to replace it. Additionally, it’s possible to obtain good, reliable equipment without spending a bundle at the local sporting goods store. You likely have some in your outdoor inventory. Otherwise, if you need a “new” fishing rod, shotgun, or other piece of equipment and money is tight look for used equipment in good shape but first start by checking the dark recesses of your equipment closet or locker.
That being said, resist the temptation to hang on to old worn out equipment, it could be dangerous. Don’t confuse being frugal (some use the term “fiscally conservative”) with being foolish.
I’ve argued in the past for buying the best you can afford. Doing so will generally result in it turning into good old stuff. Consider Randy’s advice, if the gear provides good service, stay with it.