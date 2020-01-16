President Theodore Roosevelt was a strong, outspoken advocate for conservation of America’s natural resources arguing “There can be no greater issue than that of conservation in this country.”
He made conservation an important national topic and addressed problems that are still significant to sportsmen and women today. Roosevelt understood that careful planning and a commitment to conservation were critical to safeguarding key habitat and productive hunting and fishing spots for future generations.
The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership’s (TRCP) attempts to carry on the Roosevelt tradition by working to guarantee all Americans quality places to hunt and fish. To accomplish this, TRCP helps generate federal policy and funding solutions by uniting partners and thus strengthening voices of American sportsmen and women in service of Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation legacy. The term “Partnership” does not necessarily indicate that these groups participate in all of the TRCP’s work, but the organizations are generally committed to advancing conservation policy.
TRCP works with 60 diverse partner groups representing leading hunting, fishing, and conservation organizations to identify areas of consensus, coordinate work towards shared priorities, establish action plans, and present a united front to lawmakers who can have a major impact on hunting and fishing. In addition to TRCP’s board, policy council, corporate council, and staff, TRCP is comprised of more than 90,000 individual advocates and 1,400 affiliated local- and state-level clubs and organizations.
A familiar name leads TRCP’s efforts here in eastern Idaho. After 27 years of reporting on outdoor issues and writing a weekly outdoor column for a southeast Idaho newspaper, Rob Thornberry decided to don a different hat, and now serves as the Idaho field representative for TRCP.
A journalism graduate from the University of Colorado, Rob joined TRCP in February 2016. Although a relative newcomer to the conservation field, Rob has spent much of his life pursuing game and fish across the West’s spectacular public lands. When not working to ensure sportsmen’s access to public lands, Rob can be found casting a steelhead fly, busting through rapids, or hunting for elk in his beloved eastern Idaho. He and his wife Margaret are the proud parents of two grown children
In a recent interview, Rob explained that he and his organization generally serve as a voice for sportsmen in federal land planning. Rob views himself as centrist occupying the “radical middle.” He is actively engaged in state public lands collaboratives and during our interview stressed that he “focuses on the long game.” It’s clear that Rob’s experience in journalism and his passion for the outdoors help enhance the effectiveness of his work for TRCP.
Locally, Rob has been involved with the Sand Creek sage-grouse working group where he interacts with diverse stakeholders. He has also been active in the Salmon-Challis Public Lands Collaborative dealing with motorized and non-motorized access issues in hopes of developing a win-win scenario through travel management and working with interested collaborators. Rob told me that the most rewarding aspect of his job is being exposed to the intelligence and passion of the various people he works with. He said the most frustrating thing about his work is the notoriously slow pace of progress that he sometimes experiences.
Having spent my share of time traveling back to Washington, D.C., to provide briefings to everyone from White House representatives to members of Congress, I’ve also attended numerous state and federal meetings and field trips designed to educate and inform policy makers. Sometimes it seems that for every step forward, we would take two steps back. So, I know first-hand how challenging and difficult Rob’s job is. Southern Idaho hunters and anglers are extremely fortunate to have someone as talented and dedicated as Rob Thornberry looking out for their interests.