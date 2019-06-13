Given the quantity of bird feed, bird feeders and bird baths sold at local stores, Bingham County residents must love their birds.
My wife and I have enjoyed our backyard birds for many years. Not only do they add to our home’s ambiance, but they also provide an educational opportunity for our children and grandchildren.
When we first bought our present home, there were few trees and shrubs on the property; mostly it was over-used horse pasture. Soon after moving in, we set about changing things. Our environmental remodeling meant planting shrubs, trees and flowers; erecting bird feeders; and supplying water. We also had to re-fence our horse pasture to provide for the wildlife we wanted to attract. Some 25 years later, we have observed 91 species of birds on our property.
Things didn’t happen overnight, but within the first few years we saw results. Quality habitat will do amazing things for wildlife. We were soon rewarded with an abundance of finches, doves, chickadees and sparrows. Most species were seed eaters that quickly took advantage of a new food source. Word must have spread within the bird world because within 10 years we were seeing oddities including an eastern blue jay. As our plantings developed, we began to commonly see species that fed on insects and berries including warblers, kinglets, swallows and waxwings. Grosbeaks, song sparrows and other seed eaters also began to show up.
I spent my career working as a wildlife biologist, so improving habitat was second nature to me, but I get many questions from friends and neighbors about attracting birds to their backyard. I first explain that it’s not rocket science. Three things are required: food, water and cover.
Keep feeders full and use both sunflowers as well as mixed bird seed. Suet also helps meet the energy requirements of birds, especially during winter. Place feeders and suet near cover to give birds a sense of security and protection from the occasional predator. Keep water available year-round if at all possible. Spread feeders out and clean them regularly.
If you are going to feed birds in Bingham County, squirrels are bound to show up. Several “squirrel-proof” feeders are available, but my approach is a little different. We don’t mind squirrels; they provide hours of entertainment for our bird dogs. Apparently, squirrel watching in the dog world ranks right up there with bird watching in the human world. So, I put up a separate feeder for squirrels and keep it stocked with sunflower seed. I place this feeder in a tree that is easily accessed by squirrels (they can get to it without risk of being chased by dogs). They generally keep to their feeder and leave my other feeders to the feathered wildlife that they were intended for.
A good pair of binoculars and a bird book will add to the enjoyment of observing backyard birds. Keep the binoculars handy because you never know when you might host an unusual visitor. Many bird identification books are available, including “National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds,” “National Audubon Society Field Guide to North American Birds,” “Birds of North America: A Field Guide to Identification” and the Sibley Guide to Birds. I have several but tend to favor the Sibley guide because it’s easy to use.
Many people keep a species list because it allows them to track their success in attracting birds and record unusual visitors to their feeder. Remember that songbirds are prey species. Don’t be upset if a sharp-shinned hawk decides to dine regularly at one of your feeders. Sharp-shins are common in Bingham County and view feeders a banquet table set for them. Enjoy the sharp-shins as you do the other birds.