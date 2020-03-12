March 5 marked the birthday of a well-known and revered figure in the bowhunting world, Fred Bear.
Fred, sometimes affectionately known as Papa Bear, was born in Pennsylvania in 1902. He started bowhunting about 1931 and over the next 57 years became a pioneer of the bowhunting community, a bow manufacturer, author, and television host.
Fred initially worked as a glue maker for the Chrysler Company in Detroit. The plant caught fire during the Great Depression, putting Fred out of a job and on the road to founding the Bear Archery Company. This company still exists and offers a fine line of traditional archery equipment as well as modern compound bows.
Bear’s interest in bowhunting was initially inspired by another bowhunting legend, Art Young (think Pope & Young Club) whom Bear met in the late 1920s. Bear’s first bowhunting trophy was a Michigan whitetail taken in 1935. In subsequent years, he traveled the world with his bow and appeared before thousands of bowhunters to promote the sport.
Fred and his wife moved to Grayling, Mich., in 1947, where they lived in a tent along a river to minimize personal expenses while trying to develop their bow business. Even as late as 1961, Fred and his wife struggled to make ends meet. The following years were easier and more prosperous because interest in bowhunting steadily increased.
Fred Bear is still admired by many traditional archery enthusiasts. Traditional archery involves use of archery equipment popular through the mid-1970s, equipment that Fred Bear used throughout his career. Studies have shown that by 1983, only 17-27 percent of bowhunters were still using traditional equipment; most had switched to compound bows. Compound bows gained popularity because they were easier to use, especially by novices, and had somewhat greater range than traditional archery equipment. Nevertheless, there still remains a core of dedicated traditional archers that embrace the challenge of taking game with a longbow or recurve. They relish the sight of an arrow’s flight and take pride in getting close (within 25 yards) to a wary big game animal.
Local bowhunter Joe Kaul recently took up shooting traditional archery gear. I asked Joe why he decided to switch from his compound bow and he replied that it was something he always wanted to try, he was attracted to the beauty of custom bows and the challenge presented by hunting with traditional equipment.
Because of its central location, the Blackfoot River Bowmen’s range serves as a hub for traditional archers from Rigby to Pocatello. On March 5 of this year a Fred Bear birthday bash was held at the club. Traditional archers from Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Blackfoot enjoyed shooting bows, swapping stories, and admiring equipment. Archers ranged in age from their early teens to their early 70s. Despite the disparity in ages they all had traditional archery as a common interest. After an hour or so of shooting and discussion the archers turned their attention to chocolate cake and cider to celebrate Fred Bear’s birthday.
The Blackfoot River Bowmen sponsor a traditional-only shoot every Thursday evening at the club’s indoor range from 7-9 p.m. Shooting starts in early January and goes through the end of March. Cost is a very reasonable $3 per night.
If you are interested in traditional archery but lack equipment, don’t worry. You can show up at one of the evening shoots or find a traditional archer at any of the BRB club shoots later this spring. People will be glad to talk to you about their sport and provide all kinds of advice on everything from equipment to shooting techniques. Just don’t ask them to give up their favorite elk honey-hole.