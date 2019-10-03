Winter severity often influences numbers of pheasant, quail, and chukars. It generally has less effect on gray partridge — they’re tough little buggers — and our native grouse species (sage-grouse, sharp-tailed grouse, ruffed grouse, spruce grouse, and dusky grouse).
The 2018-2019 winter brought mixed conditions. The early winter was relatively mild while a fair amount of snow fell in February. Conditions during the nesting season should have been favorable for most upland species in southeastern Idaho. Unfortunately, the previous few years were unfavorable for many species for a variety of reasons, so adequate conditions this year are probably not going to produce an abundance of game birds.
Pheasant
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) no longer conducts surveys or check stations for pheasant in the southeastern Idaho; my personal observations and those of some bird-hunting buddies suggest numbers are relatively low but comparable to last year. IDFG will continue stocking pheasants at Sterling Wildlife Management Area as well as Mud Lake, Market Lake, and Cartier WMAs north of Idaho Falls. Check the IDFG website for more information.
Sage-grouse
By the time this column is printed the sage-grouse season will be over; hunters will not have missed much. The season in eastern Idaho was reduced to two days this year following another year of population decline. IDFG reported that sage-grouse populations declined 25 percent from 2018 to 2019 and 52 percent between 2015 and 2019. What’s going on with sage-grouse? I’ll save that topic for a future column.
Columbian Sharp-tailed Grouse
IDFG lek surveys suggest that sharp-tailed grouse numbers have declined over the last 10 years. Conversion of CRP fields to agricultural crops coupled with poor nest and brood success are suspected to be the primary causes for decline. Over the last two years, I have also observed large areas of CRP mowed so that all cover was reduced to almost bare ground while other areas were mowed to reduce or eliminate the shrub component. Neither of these management actions will favor sharp-tailed grouse. At best, it looks like hunters can look forward to sharptail numbers similar to those of last year.
Chukar and Gray (Hungarian) partridge
IDFG does not conduct surveys for chukar or gray partridge and relies on anecdotal reports to assess population status. Chukars occur in only a few localized areas in southeastern Idaho and numbers are generally low.
In contrast, gray partridge are widely distributed throughout the area. Like sharptails, this partridge is commonly found in CRP fields but I have also successfully hunted them in farmland and sagebrush habitats. Although populations fluctuate, numbers appear generally stable over the long term. In recent years gray partridge have provided upland hunters with some excellent outings, especially those with pointing dogs. I expect this year will be much the same.
Forest Grouse (Dusky, Ruffed)
Idaho supports three species of “forest grouse” ruffed, dusky (aka blue), and spruce grouse. Spruce grouse do not occur in southeastern Idaho; the closest population that I’m aware of can be found just north of Clayton. From a management perspective, IDFG treats ruffed and dusky grouse as a single species. Most western states do the same but recently some states are managing these as different species with different habitat needs.
IDFG does not conduct surveys for ruffed or dusky grouse and relies on harvest information and anecdotal reports to assess population status. Harvest data over the past five years suggests relatively stable numbers for both species. While hiking and bowhunting this summer and fall, I’ve observed numerous broods of dusky grouse so my personal observations suggest this is a very good year for dusky grouse. Early reports from IDFG indicate reasonably good hunting for ruffed grouse but perhaps not as good as last year.