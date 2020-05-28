Urban fisheries are a type of recreational fishing that, as you might guess, take place in urban areas.
The federal government began urban fishing programs in 1969 during civil unrest in cities throughout the country. Many states now administer urban fishing programs and stock various waters for anglers. These programs have been quite successful and have expanded to small towns as well as larger urban areas.
Basically, state fish and wildlife departments try to provide fishing opportunities for people near their home. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) has identified fishing spots within or close to towns and cities that are geared toward families and catching fish. These waters are easy to reach and accessible by anglers of all ages.
In this time of restricted travel and social distancing, urban fisheries afford a respite from worry as well as a nutritious meal or two. Within Bingham County, the towns of Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, and Shelley all offer fishing opportunities in or very close to town.
All of these towns share one feature — the Snake River. The Snake River is regularly stocked by IDFG and the Department’s web site indicated that over 6,000 rainbow trout were planted at various sites along the river throughout southern Idaho on April 6-7. Although the department doesn’t always specify release areas on the river, some of the stocked sites are normally within Bingham County. Starting from the southern part of the county, let’s take a look at our “urban” fishing opportunities.
Aberdeen provides access to Sportsman’s Park, one of the county’s premier recreational areas. Sportsman’s Park lies a few miles out of town on American Falls Reservoir and offers camping, boating, hiking, biking, and fishing opportunities. The reservoir is noted for trout fishing and is regularly stocked by IDFG. About 18,000 catchable size rainbows were planted on March 17-18. The reservoir also supports populations of yellow perch and bass.
Blackfoot has numerous options for people wanting to stay close to home but still enjoy a little fishing. There are several public access sites along the Snake River and many have boat launching facilities. Additionally, Blackfoot boasts two small lakes with angling opportunities. Jensen’s Lake and Rose Pond lie at opposite ends of Blackfoot’s greenbelt. So, it’s possible to fish Jensen’s Lake, then hop on a bike and head out to Rose Pond for more fishing and some great exercise in between.
On April 14, IDFG planted 4,500 rainbow trout at Jensen’s Lake. Rose Pond was planted with 500 rainbow trout at the end of last October and the department normally stocks Rose Pond in late May or early June. I talked to two anglers at Rose Pond on May 10 and they reported some success although they noted the trout seemed to be running a bit small.
Firth has a greenbelt that borders the Snake River, connecting the Firth Bridge sportsmen’s access site to the Firth city park. Much of the greenbelt and park provides fishing access to the Snake River as well as picnic tables, benches, and camp sites (in the city park).
Shelley also has a wonderful greenbelt that runs along the Snake River and North Bingham County Park that abuts the river. The park and river attract folks that like to fish but also provide opportunities for riding horses, picnicking, walking, camping, and learning about the county’s past, offering a little something for everyone.
Urban fisheries in Idaho are all about easy access, having fun, and catching a few fish. Normal regulations including bag limits apply, but many different types of tackle and bait are used. Bingham County’s urban fishing sites provide just the right medicine in these worrisome times.