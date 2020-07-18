We quietly eased through tall grass and underbrush. Our surroundings reminded me of a scene out of Jurassic Park. The harsh, prehistoric-sounding “fraaahnk” call provided appropriate sound effects and indicated the subject of our trek was close.
Finally, we spotted some long necks and beaks pointed skyward, either in an attempt to look like a tree limb or spot their parents bringing food. We had reached the heronry, or colonial nesting area, for some of our local great blue herons.
The great blue heron is the most common and widely distributed colonial waterbird in Idaho. It is the largest North American heron and the third largest heron in the world. This heron can stand 4 1/2 feet tall with a wingspan stretching to over 6 feet.
Great blue herons are quite colorful in a subdued manner. Most of their feathers are gray with hints of azure blue. The birds have red-brown thighs and a red-brown and black stripe along the flanks. Their neck is rusty-gray, with black and white streaking down the front. The head is paler, with a nearly white face, and a pair of black plumes runs from just above the eye to the back of the head. Feathers on the lower neck are long and plume-like.
Great blue herons feed on a variety of fish, insects, crustaceans, amphibians, reptiles, and other animals. One Idaho study indicated that 24-40 percent of the herons’ diet consisted of voles. Herons hunt by sight and usually swallow their prey whole. They have been known to choke on prey that is too large. Individuals usually forage while standing in water, but also feed in fields or drop from the air, or a perch, into water.
Herons nests in colonies and colony size can vary from a few to hundreds of pairs of these wading birds. In Idaho, some herons are year-round residents while others, especially in northern Idaho, are breeders or transients.
Adults generally leave their winter habitats and return to their colonies in March. Males arrive at colonies first and settle on nests, where they court females. Most males choose a different nest each year. Herons typically use the same heronry every year until eventually the trees collapse. A heronry is usually located within 2 1/2 to 3 miles of major feeding sites.
Nests are made of sticks and lined with moss and various kinds of leaf material. Nests are usually about 20 inches across when first constructed, but over the years can grow to more than 47 inches wide and 35 inches deep with repeated use and additional construction.
Colonies usually include only great blue herons, although they sometimes nest alongside other heron species. Individuals tend to be most active just before dawn and at dusk, but an Idaho study found herons come and go from colonies regularly, with no peak activity periods.
Both parents feed the young at the nest by regurgitating food. Parent herons can consume up to four times as much food when they are feeding young chicks than when laying or incubating eggs. The first chick to hatch usually becomes more experienced in food handling and is more aggressive towards its siblings, so it often grows faster than the other chicks. By the time they are 45 days old, the young weigh about 86% of the adult’s weight.
We were careful to visit the heronry near the end of the breeding season when juveniles were at least half grown. Reproduction is negatively affected by human disturbance, particularly during the beginning of nesting. Repeated human intrusion into nesting areas often results in nest failure, with abandonment of eggs or chicks. To protect these magnificent birds, a heronry is best viewed from a distance to minimize disturbance.