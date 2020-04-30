Springtime in eastern Idaho brings flowers, songbirds, and other wildlife, and many migratory waterfowl. Given Blackfoot’s close proximity to the Snake River and nearby American Falls Reservoir, locals commonly witness skeins of migratory Canada geese and snow geese heading to their northern breeding grounds.
It’s not unusual to see bald eagles on a drive to town, and mallards frequently flush from newly filled irrigation canals. These experiences are one of the benefits of living in Bingham County. Still, some folks, including me, can’t get enough and enjoy closer views of waterfowl and other wildlife.
Fortunately, we don’t have far to travel to observe many wildlife species. Two Idaho Department of Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) lie roughly an hour’s drive north of Blackfoot and are easily accessed from I-15. Market Lake WMA lies just north of Roberts and Mud Lake WMA is a few miles east of Terreton.
Market Lake was once a 12-square-mile flood plain. Immense flocks of migrating waterfowl attracted “market” hunters to this area. They harvested the birds and gave the area its name. A small portion of the original lake is now Market Lake WMA. The main purpose of Market Lake WMA is providing habitat for migrating and resident waterfowl and shorebirds. Trumpeter swans nest in the marshes and WMA food plots support many swans during winter.
Market Lake WMA provides habitat for 250 wildlife species, from small mammals to moose. A wildlife viewing blind is popular with wildlife watchers, who make up the largest group of visitors that enjoy the trails and waterways of the WMA. Market Lake WMA provides recreational opportunities for thousands of eastern Idaho residents each year with 2.5 miles of trails and 13 miles of department-owned roads, information kiosks and signage, and access management. Old Highway 91 goes through Market Lake allowing visitors great views of waterfowl and other wildlife species.
Mud Lake WMA is easily reached by traveling north from Roberts on I-15 to the Sage Junction intersection and then heading west on Highway 33 towards Terreton. Road signs clearly mark access to this WMA.
Mud Lake WMA consists of 11,468 acres surrounding Mud Lake, a 4,500-acre lake in Jefferson County. Two deep marsh units and numerous shallow flooded wetlands provide vital stopover habitat and nesting habitat for waterfowl and shorebirds. A wildlife security area is maintained in part of the WMA and limited to non-motorized travel; hunting is not allowed in this security area.
Mud Lake WMA was first established to preserve and protect breeding and nesting habitat for waterfowl. The WMA continues to function in this original capacity, providing habitat to hundreds of thousands of migrating waterfowl and shorebirds, breeding habitat to numerous wetland bird species, and year-round habitat for moose, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, ring-necked pheasant, sage-grouse, and a few elk. There are 28 species of waterfowl and 49 species of water birds that use the WMA and surrounding farmlands.
Mud Lake WMA is made up largely of old homesteads and farms that IDFG purchased over time in hopes of preserving the wildlife values associated with Mud Lake. Many of the acres that were historic farm sites are still actively managed for agricultural production and wildlife food and cover resources.
Four miles of non-motorized trails can be found on the WMA for hiking and horseback riding. Camping is allowed on two approved and developed areas. Each has restrooms, an open-air shelter, and steel fire rings. Camping is limited to 14 days. Boat ramps for trailered watercraft are also located at these camping areas.
Because of their accessibility and rich diversity of wildlife, these WMAs are well worth a visit.