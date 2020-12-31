I often hear friends complain about winter, usually pronouncing that they plan to hole up and watch a lot of TV until spring. As a child, my parents encouraged me to get outside during winter. And yes, I admit I was an “active” youngster and my parents were likely trying to keep me from being underfoot and causing trouble with my siblings. My early outdoor activities included pickup hockey games, ice fishing, and snowball fights. Later I added snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and tying flies. Thanks to my parents I never became a winter couch potato, instead I’ve just considered winter a time to engage in different activities.
If my grandson were writing this column, he would list snowboarding and skiing at the top of a list of winter activities. Others would include snowmobiling. I’ll leave those activities to people with far more knowledge than me on those topics. Aside from those activities, there are plenty of things for outdoor-oriented folks to choose from. Let’s consider a few.
Ice fishing — I’ve covered ice fishing several times in this column so suffice to say that local waters provide many opportunities. Sportsman’s Park near Aberdeen can offer some pretty good ice fishing and is quite popular with local anglers.
Fly fishing — You don’t have to put away your fly rod for winter. Many local rivers are open and offer some exciting fishing. Opportunity will depend largely on access and ice. Winter fly fishing requires more preparation compared to other times of the year. Dressing in layers with a good pair of waders is a must. Check with local fly shops and fishing buddies for information on the most effective flies for the water you are planning to fish.
Hiking/Snowshoeing — There are many local opportunities for hiking and snowshoeing. Greenbelts remain open and largely accessible throughout winter and trails in the lower Mink Creek area near Pocatello offer many opportunities for a walk in the crisp winter air.
Bird watching/wildlife viewing — It’s fairly easy to spot birds wintering in southeastern Idaho. The area around Springfield Lake affords some terrific views of swans and other wintering waterfowl. Similarly, numerous song bird species can be seen at various sites along the Snake River and the area near McTucker is a great spot to view owls, eagles, and other raptors. Several areas near Blackfoot are used by deer and elk as winter range but don’t approach too closely to avoid stressing the animals.
Photography — Who can argue with the beauty of a winter scene? This activity can easily be combined with any of the others listed above.
But this is Idaho where winter winds howl and snowdrifts run deep. What happens when the weather makes being outside difficult and uncomfortable? Here are a few suggestions.
Equipment upkeep-All outdoors people have one thing in common, equipment. From deer rifles to flyrods, equipment needs to be maintained and stored properly. Stormy winter days are perfect for equipment upkeep.
Tying flies — Inclement weather provides opportunities for replenishing fly boxes and developing new patterns to try in a favorite water. I have several patterns that I tend to run out of as the season progresses. So, I usually find myself at my tying bench during the first stormy days of winter replenishing these patterns.
Reloading — Like fly fishermen, rifle and pistol enthusiasts can use stormy days at their re-loading bench to their advantage.
Indoor archery — Both Blackfoot and Pocatello have indoor archery ranges maintained by local archery clubs. Both offer regular evening shooting opportunities and access to indoor ranges to club members.
The bottom line is that there is lots to do over the winter months and the diversity of possible activities is sure to meet the needs of most outdoors people.