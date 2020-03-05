Occasionally, I try to write about places beyond southeast Idaho. This is one of those times.
Our winter snow is fading and being replaced by mud of early spring that finally heralds the emerald beauty of southeastern Idaho. Before we leave winter entirely behind, I wanted to share one more winter-themed column about an area thousands of miles from Bingham County. I’m talking about Koppang, Norway.
Koppang has about 1,200 residents and is the home of my very good friend Torstein Storaas. The town’s name comes from a kaupang (village) thought to have been there in the middle ages.
I’ve been fortunate to visit this village and nearby Hedmark University of Applied Sciences on a couple of occasions, both involving snow. It’s the second visit I want to discuss today.
The University asked me to participate as an “opponent” (someone that formally questions a student about their research) in a student’s doctoral defense and lecture on sage-grouse. I had visited before and knew this would give me a chance to catch up with old friends and enjoy Norway’s beautiful winter scenery so I was happy to do a little work in exchange for all of that.
Getting from Blackfoot, Idaho, to Koppang, Norway, is no easy feat, especially in winter. It took quite a bit of coordination with university travel personnel but my trip was finally set. My earlier trip involved trains, planes, and automobiles. This time I would be arriving on a Sunday when fewer trains ran from Oslo to Koppang so the University sent a car and I was able to enjoy a very scenic 100-mile trip with a knowledgeable local.
The student’s defense was successful. As difficult as such an undertaking is, it’s made even more challenging at this Norwegian university because the student must do it in English, not Norwegian. This was probably a good thing because both “opponents” in the defense were from the U.S. My colleague Brett could speak some Norwegian but my vocabulary was limited to about seven words.
Following work at the university and a superb wild game banquet to celebrate the student’s success, my Norwegian friends planned some fun activities. The first outing involved cross-country skiing with my friend Torstein and his wife Gjertrud and their bird dogs. I think somewhere there must be an unwritten law stating that Americans should never ski with Norwegians. Those folks were born on skis and glide effortlessly through the winter landscape. I floundered around but managed to keep from embarrassing myself while thoroughly enjoying the subdued light of a Norway winter and exploring ptarmigan habitat with Torstein’s bird dogs leading the way.
The next day I traveled about 85 miles southeast of Koppang to visit a second friend, Jo Inge, and his family. We visited Finnskogen or “Forest of the Finns” named for Finnish migrants who settled in parts of Sweden and Norway during the late 16th and 17th centuries. There we toured wildlife management areas supporting moose and roe deer and visited a farm near the Swedish border that was the site of a World War II skirmish. During WWII this farm had been a meeting place where Norwegian Partisans (including Jo Inge’s grandfather) smuggled people wanted by the Nazis into nearby Sweden. At some point a Norwegian Partisan arrived at the farm while a German patrol was visiting. As Jo Inge explained, the Norwegian was a very good shot, the German soldiers, not so much. There were still bullet holes in the barn.
Norway is a wonderful country to visit. It offers spectacular scenery, great hiking, skiing hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing. If you ever get the chance ... go!