It’s Christmas, so a column about a common Christmas tree seems appropriate.
Douglas fir is not a true fir, or a spruce, or pine. The scientific genus Pseudotsuga means “false hemlock,” but it’s not a hemlock either. Instead, from a botanical standpoint, it is a fairly unique conifer. This tree was described by Merriweather Lewis in 1806 while the Lewis and Clark Expedition was camped at Fort Clatsop. The name Douglas fir, however, commemorates the Scottish botanist David Douglas who collected the species along the lower Columbia River in 1824.
There are two varieties, Rocky Mountain and coast Douglas fir. Rocky Mountain Douglas firs grow in the mountainous Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountains. This variety is much more tolerant of cold than the coast Douglas fir, which is adapted to moist, mild climates of the west coast. Coast Douglas firs are the faster-growing and larger of the two varieties, and commonly reach a height of 250 feet and a diameter of 5-6 feet in old-growth forests. Rocky Mountain Douglas firs reach about the same diameter but only grow up to 160 feet tall. The largest coast Douglas firs commonly live to 500 years and a few may live more than 1,000 years. Rocky Mountain Douglas firs have a shorter lifespan, usually living no more than 400 years.
Needles persist up to 8 years and are scattered singly over the twigs. The bark on young trees is dark gray-brown with resin blisters. The bark becomes thick, reddish-brown, and divided by deep irregular fissures on older trees. Cones are 3 to 4 inches long and easily identified by the three-pointed bracts (modified leaves) which are longer than the cone scales. On average a heavy seed crop occurs every 5 to 7 years.
In higher elevations of the West and in lower foothills that have moderately cold winters and hot summers, Douglas-fir requires moderate summer watering, generally 1-4 times per month depending on the soil. Young trees do best in full or partial shade. Douglas fir is adapted to a wide variety of soils, but will not thrive on poorly drained sites. It is drought-tolerant and, with few exceptions, will naturally reforest dry sites where annual precipitation averages 16 inches or more.
In dense forests, Douglas firs self-prune their lower branches while trees growing in open habitats usually have branches closer to the ground. Seeds are dispersed by wind and provide food for many small mammals, including chipmunks, mice, shrews, and red squirrels. Red tree voles construct their nests in the crowns of Douglas firs and eat the needles. These voles even obtain water from the tree by licking moisture from the needles. Bears eat the sap of these trees. Many songbirds eat the seeds, and raptors, including northern spotted owls, rely on old-growth Douglas fir forests for cover.
One of the most interesting wildlife interactions with the Douglas Fir involves the dusky grouse. These grouse undergo a reverse altitudinal migration to winter habitat (they go up the hill, not down). They then spend most of the winter feeding on needles of large Douglas Fir trees (other species of conifers may also be used), usually on high, fairly open ridges.
Aside from their use as holiday decorations, Douglas firs are an extremely valuable timber resource. The wood is used for general construction, furniture, fences, and flooring, among other things. Although they are harvested extensively for timber, Douglas firs are common throughout the west including the higher elevations of Bingham County. Nevertheless, harvesting trees can negatively affect rare wildlife species like northern spotted owls and reduce hiding and thermal cover for elk and deer. This is why logging operations require careful planning and consultation with fish and wildlife agencies.