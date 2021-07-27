BLACKFOOT – The fruits of the labor of the Blackfoot Technical Education Center Committee can begin to be seen as construction on the new location for the baseball and softball complex for Blackfoot High School commenced on Monday.
The baseball and softball complex was part of a multi-phase plan that involves many other construction and retrofitting projects over the next two years.
The baseball and softball complex were listed as the first stage of the project in order to be able to start construction on a new elementary school. Currently, the softball fields would need to be taken down in order to begin the building process of the new elementary school and would otherwise leave the high school softball teams nowhere to play or practice during the construction. Foreseeing this problem, the construction company that the district hired to oversee the projects, Head Waters, started with the ball fields.
Adding to the construction of the fields – items that have never been part of the baseball or softball fields – will be lighting as well as restrooms and concession stands. When Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress introduced the designs for the fields and complexes during the last school board meeting, he was surprised to explain that they had to meet certain codes for bathrooms based on numbers of bleacher seats as well as the need for a bathroom in the indoor hitting room.
The indoor hitting room was not part of the original plan but the funds were donated by Idaho Central Credit Union to build it. That donation removes the need for the baseball and softball teams to set up batting cages in the mezzanine of the gyms as they had done in the past. Furthermore, it would allow for the teams to practice even in less-than-ideal weather.
The construction is a reminder that this project received strong support from the community in the spring and has already begun to show the fruits of their labor.
The following projects will be in phases, including the moving of the soccer fields to where the current baseball field is located, including lighting so the teams may host more evening games, the creation of the student center at Blackfoot High School. The student center was originally known as the atrium, but the committee felt that it was better suited with that title as it better fits how the space is to be utilized. In addition to the student center, the athletic complexes and the construction of a new elementary school, the BTEC bond will also fund the retrofitting of Stoddard Elementary into the Blackfoot Technical Education Center where they will focus on teaching the students trade skills and technical skills that may be applied in the workforce.
The idea of the BTEC facility is to create a better opportunity for those students who would otherwise not enter college or would like to explore the world of trade skills. Overall, the beginning of the construction of these projects provides a glimpse into the future of what the future of Blackfoot’s education programs will offer.