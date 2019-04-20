BLACKFOOT — No doubt anyone who has driven in Blackfoot recently has encountered a detour sign. Parkway and Jensen Grove Drive have been under construction due to improvements on the storm water retention project.
“The construction will work down to Luther Way,” said Richard Mangum, the city’s public works director. “Then they will go east on Parkway down to Lilac.”
Mangum also said the project is expected to be completed by October.
New culverts are being installed to take excess water to the river. In past years, heavy rains have caused flooding along Parkway Drive. The new storm drain system is expected to alleviate the flooding.
Along Parkway Drive, Intermountain Gas has been working to install new lines before work on the storm drain begins along the road. Mangum indicated Jensen Grove Drive is expected to be fully accessible by the end of June in time for Celebrate Blackfoot.
“I really hope so,” Mangum said. “Last year there were like 40,000 people there.”
The Tadd Jenkins auto dealership received permits from the Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT) to create a new entrance along Bergener Boulevard. Currently customers have to enter through the Stinker Station parking lot.
“We found that the entrance off the highway was causing inconvenience,” said Christ Hunt, general manager at Tadd Jenkins. “The new entrance will be safer.”
Construction at that location has reduced traffic to one lane.
“I have been assured by the construction company that the entrance will be usable by next Tuesday,” Hunt said.
Customers will be able to turn left or right to enter, but only a right turn will be allowed for exiting.
Other road construction projects in full swing include the completion of Doud Street, which began last year, and Clark Street, which is being rehabilitated. The city is adding curbing and gutters as well as repaving Clark Street.