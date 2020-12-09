BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners held their monthly department head meeting Monday where Chairman Whitney Manwaring kicked it off with a somber and humbling review of the current status of COVID-19 in the local health district.
Manwaring stated that he continues to see more and more people masking up without being told that they have to and will hold onto hope that the area will manage to get this under control.
Manwaring said that during the most recent meeting of the Board of Health under the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, Dr. Ken Newhouse provided updates for Bingham Memorial Hospital and their capabilities of sustaining through the flu season as the area waits for the COVID vaccine. There was also comment that only 40% of the staff has shown interest in receiving the vaccine.
“People just need to be responsible,” Manwaring stated as he referenced people’s actions during the pandemic. “I have been to that point where we use different vehicles to travel to the same location because of the confined space.”
Manwaring opened the department heads’ meeting asking how each department is currently managing to deal with the virus as well as the amount of cleaning taking place. Each of the department heads shared their processes, some include wearing masks inside their offices because if they lose just one employee due to COVID, they would fall behind. One of the department heads explained that they had a situation where a resident became irritated and required security to remove them. Other than that instance, the other departments made comments regarding the efforts they are taking to keep their work spaces clean as well as the decisions being made to keep their employees COVID-free.
Following the COVID-19 updates, the focus of the meeting changed to the situations and circumstances surrounding the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Driver’s License departments. Manwaring asked county Assessor Donavan Harrington if they have been able to speed up the process in their office yet and if people have started to receive their license plates. Harrington said they are not having to contact Boise nearly as often when it comes to registrations and titles, but have not heard if anyone has actually received new license plates yet.
From what they have been told, none of those who have requested plates have received them but it should be no issue because the temporary plates people are receiving are good for one year. Manwaring then asked Sheriff Craig Rowland if they saw similar delays in the Driver’s License department when they made the transition to this same system over a year ago. Rowland stated that they are not having issues now, and did not see these delays then either.