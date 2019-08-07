BLACKFOOT — Four protection orders were sought and four protection orders were issued Tuesday in 7th District Magistrate Court in cases showing contention in Atomic City.
Magistrate Judge Scott Hansen heard requests for protection orders from Anthony Bandiera, Donald Sortor, Henri Nippert, and Dave Sonnenberg, each of them against Blake Lyle. Bandiera is in charge of fire protection and water service in the town with a population of 30 people. Sortor, Nippert, and Sonnenberg are former city council members.
Lyle is a major property owner in the Atomic City area, and he and his partner, Vickie O’Haro, operate Atomic Motor Raceway (AMR). O’Haro also owns the Atomic City Bar and she is currently on the Atomic City council.
After hearing statements from the four seeking protection orders along with witness testimony from all sides, Hansen issued the orders. All of the protection orders are for one year. In the case involving Bandiera, the order covers 25 feet. In the cases involving Sortor, Nippert, and Sonnenberg, the orders are for 50 feet.
Each of the men requesting the protection orders indicated that Lyle and O’Haro started moving in to the area in the middle of 2016. Bandiera said he first met Lyle that summer and worked with him extensively on getting AMR fixed up for reopening. In a statement, Bandiera said he felt Lyle was a volatile person even then.
Bandiera said there were occasions when Lyle would issue indirect threats against him involving various unnamed persons and slandering Bandiera.
Bandiera called Atomic City Mayor Chris Polatis as a witness. Polatis said there were issues with Lyle using the city water system when he lives just outside the city boundary and not paying for it, which resulted in the city attempting to shut off the service and Lyle attempting to stop them.
When asked if Lyle would make threats toward Bandiera, Polatis said there was “a bit of a kerfuffle.”
Bandiera said Lyle was frequently intoxicated when he was belligerent.
Lyle called O’Haro to the stand to testify on his behalf, and she said she had never seen Lyle be ignorant or rude. She said Lyle’s days are filled with feeding horses, helping at the bar, and working on cars or working on tasks at the racetrack, saying he is too busy to cause the kind of issues he was charged with.
O’Haro said she had not seen Lyle stalk or threaten anyone.
Under further questioning by Bandiera, Polatis said that he was told that Lyle had no intention of paying his utility bills even though his home was hooked up to an existing city water source, that he had brought it to Lyle’s attention, and that he did not go through the proper process for water service.
“He has put the fear in (Bandiera) if he shut the water off,” Polatis said.
Sortor said he filed for a protection order because he didn’t want his property left as the only one unprotected, and that Lyle had threatened bodily harm against him.
Lyle contended that he had not talked to Sortor since 2016, and that Sortor had shut off Lyle’s water because he felt he wasn’t watering properly.
“He’s making all this up and trying to make me look bad,” Lyle said.
Sortor called Nippert to the stand, and he said his last conversation with Lyle was when KIFI Channel 8 reporter Karole Honas was in town recently and there was a confrontation.
“He does this just to irritate people,” Nippert said. “He told us, ‘Why don’t you guys go to hell.’ He’s still picking on all of us.”
Nippert said there were past incidents with Lyle involving yelling and obscenities.
“If he would just abide by the ordinances, there wouldn’t be a problem,” Nippert added. “He’s like a loose cannon waiting to go off. If he’s not controlled by the law, I’m afraid something terrible may happen.”
While testimony continued in the Sortor case, Lyle called former Atomic City mayor Kelli Isaacs to the stand in his defense. Isaacs said she was formerly married to Sortor and questioned his character, saying he had accused her of things that were not true.
“The council decided they didn’t like (Lyle) and they’ve been trying to run him out of town,” Isaacs said. “I don’t think he’s a threat to anybody. He’s been nothing but kind to me.”
In Nippert’s case, he said there was an occasion where they crossed paths on the street in their vehicles, Lyle would show an obscene gesture with Nippert returning the gesture which led to a confrontation.
“Just leave us alone, no gestures,” Nippert said. “We just want to be left alone and live in peace in Atomic City.”
Lyle said there were occasions when Nippert was “creeping around” taking pictures of residents when he was on the city council. Nippert said he took pictures of loose dogs running around in violation of the city’s leash law.
In a statement, Sonnenberg said that after being confronted with ordinance violations by the city administration, Lyle and O’Haro became extremely agitated with him and two other council members and targeted them for retaliation by means of harassment and threats.
He said that during a council meeting on Nov. 13, 2017, Lyle burst into the meeting, took a seat at the council table while appearing to be extremely intoxicated and smelling of alcohol, and commenced to insult and slander members of the council.
The latest incident Sonnenberg mentioned was on July 15, 2019, when he received a call from Honas saying she and her cameraman were returning from working on a story and decided to stop in Atomic City, and that she wanted Sonnenberg to take him on a tour of the town. He said they first stopped across the street from the bar, and Lyle confronted them in a menacing and threatening manner, that Honas attempted to calm Lyle down while Lyle was yelling for them to get off his property.
Sonnenberg’s statement said Honas later said she thought he was going to hit her.
After hearing the final case, Hansen said he has a responsibility to keep people safe, to have people reasonably get along, and to enjoy their rights.
“I want you all to go about your business and to try to get along,” Hansen said.
In a meeting with O’Haro Wednesday at the Chronicle office, O’Haro said she was angry that the four were given protection orders.
“(Lyle) hasn’t done anything to them,” she said. “It makes no sense. They gave in to them.”