BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council met Tuesday evening for a very productive 43 minutes where they approved the preliminary budget for the 2020 fiscal year, banned vaping and all other electronic smoking products in the city’s parks, and approved 37 routine requests for zoning changes from the single-residence R-1 zone to the new residential ranchette R1-A zone.
The council had a quorum of three with councilman Chris Jensen absent.
Vaping
The city council voted 3-0 to ban vaping, e-cigarettes and all other electronic smoking products from the city’s parks. This is an addition to the city’s ordinances which already ban traditional smoking products like pipes, cigars, and cigarettes in parks. The no-smoking ordinance does include for the creation of designated smoking areas identified by clear signage in parks if the city so desires.
“This keeps us current and in line with the surrounding school districts,” Mayor Marc Carroll noted.
The new ordinance will take effect after it has been published as an official legal notification in the local news media.
2020 Budget
City Treasurer Holly Powell presented the proposed preliminary budget for the 2020 fiscal year. Compared to last year, when the city had to impose strict budget controls in the middle of fiscal 2018, this year’s budget presentation and discussion was relatively peaceful.
Blackfoot discovered it had no surplus left in its general fund and little room to maneuver in the middle of the 2018 fiscal year. This resulted in the imposition of strict spending controls for the rest of 2018. It also affected the 2019 budget process where several departments chose not to make capital equipment upgrades or replacements in order to help smooth the city’s finances back into better health.
“For example,” Carroll remarked, “the police department kept using a vehicle this year that it really needed to replace. Every department found something they could put off for a year to help out, which is to the credit of all the city’s employees.”
The city’s austerity measures paid off, and while there is little room in the upcoming budget, the projected expenses for the city in 2020 will be lower than for the current fiscal year.
Budget Changes
Powell explained the city’s preliminary budget proposal to the council members, outlining several key areas that had significant differences when compared to last year. Some of these involved changes in bookkeeping procedures, which have little effect on the overall bottom line but can make a large effect on paper internally. Others involved capital improvements or acquisitions that can not be put off.
The differences for 2020 included:
- A change in how employee contributions toward medical and retirement are accounted for, leading to better tracking of this expense
- A change in how carry-forward funds from previous years are tracked for Parks & Recreation, allowing for a “true build-up of carry forward funds within the city’s general fund.”
- The golf course chose not to fill a full-time position for fiscal 2020, leading to a drop in projected expenses
- The police department made “significant changes in benefit coverage by employees.”
- The ambulance fund has hit its limits on how much it can collect from the allowed levy override and from Medicare/Medicaid, resulting in $65,000 in cuts for 2020 as well as moving some expenses over to the Fire Department and covering the rest with the General Fund
- Consolidating the Parks Fund and the Recreation Fund into one account
- Capital improvements for the public library, including a new carpet, lobby security camera, a new drinking fountain, and upgrading all the computers to Windows 10
- Capital improvements from Phase II construction at the waste water treatment, which will continue into the 2012 fiscal year
- Setting aside money now to help pay for projected capital improvements in the future, to include the replacement of an unsafe water department pump house, a new garbage truck for the streets department, and improvements to the cemetery.
Powell outlined several projected changes in the city’s spending compared to last year, covering a drop in expenses from closing the pool, higher-than-expected bids for the waste water treatment plant construction, and the need to set aside matching funds for an FAA runway improvement grant for the airport. The fire department also saw an increase due to taking on a debt to pay for a new fire truck which will be paid off over time through the 2024 fiscal year.
Powell also reviewed economic conditions that could impact the city’s budget over the next few years, including transportation grants, potentially outgrowing the state building code inspection contract, licensing costs for the city’s GIS set-up, and new construction.
Overall, when all the numbers were added up, Powell showed that the projected 2020 expenses of $28,769,679 came out $1,785,271 lower than for the 2018 fiscal year.
Budget discussion
Powell explained to the council how much room they had to revise or change the preliminary budget proposal.
“There are major policy changes that would have to be made if you want to make (budget) changes,” Powell noted, “and I don’t have the power to do that.”
Powell pointed out that the city hasn’t taken all of its allowed three percent increase in taxes levied. “If you don’t take the three percent, you put that into the foregone.”
In order to meet its budget for the 2019 fiscal year, the city opted to use its accumulated foregone allowance and raised taxes to the maximum amount permitted by law.
The council discussed the status of the foregone allowance. Every year, each municipal taxing entity is allowed to raise levied taxes on property up to three percent. If a local government chooses not to raise taxes by the entire amount allowed, the amount it didn’t raise taxes becomes “foregone.” A taxing entity can bank that unused tax increase and use it in the future if it has the need to do so. This is exactly what Blackfoot did last year as one of several measures it took to mitigate the problem presented by the lack of surplus in the General Fund.
Several of the council members recently attended the Association of Idaho Cities conference which is held in Boise every June. At that meeting, there was some discussion that the legislature may try to eliminate the foregone provision that local governments can currently utilize under state law. This was brought up during the discussion on whether to raise taxes the entire three percent for next.
On hearing that the foregone could potentially be legislated out of existence, Councilwoman Jan Simpson said. “I think we should go ahead and use all of our allowed three percent increase.”
“They make it hard,” Councilman Skip Gardner remarked. “The legislature pulls away some more at our ability to govern locally.”
The mayor outlined what couldn’t be cut on the budget if the council wanted to revise anything.
“We absolutely have to protect the water and sewer budget. We have to maintain the police and fire department in order to protect our citizens. We need to maintain Parks and Recreation in order to preserve our quality of life and we’ve got to have a vibrant library.”
The council voted 3-0 to approve the preliminary budget. The next steps in the budget approval process are to publicize the budget in an official legal notice in local news media on the third and fourth Fridays of this month followed by a public hearing on August 6.