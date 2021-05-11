BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council met to discuss a potential rate and fee study as well as other agenda items in council chambers recently. The rate and fee study would explore the options of an additional municipal fee increase for residents and businesses for offsetting the cost of storm water services in the city.
Mayor Marc Carroll introduced the idea of conducting a rate study for the city and noted that part of that study would include a potential new fee to be passed on to the people of Blackfoot to offset the amount of labor cost being expended on wastewater treatment plant employees keeping storm drains clean so water can flow to the facility more easily. Carroll stated that in conversation with WWTP Superintendent Rex Moffat, it is believed that nearly 30% of this crew’s efforts are spent on storm water and cleaning of drains.
Council members expressed immediate displeasure with the idea of another fee being incurred by the public to offset this as well as the $41,000 that it would cost to conduct the rate and fee study’s storm water portion. Comments made revolved around the cost for the people and noted that they do not believe a study needs to be performed to verify the need for potential changes.
At one point, the new storm drain system that was installed near Jensen Grove just two years ago was brought into the fray with questions about its capacity. Previously, the line there was a single system that could reach capacity in a heavy downfall or if water was backed up and then released in large quantities. The new system installed now has two much larger lines that can be used to equalize the system to prevent flooding or overflowing.
Ultimately, a motion would be passed to approve the rate and fee study but excluding the storm water portion of the study.
The council then heard from Planning and Zoning Chairperson Ron Ramirez about the updated Zone Code Amendments. Councilman Chris Jensen voted against discussing the item and requested that it stay tabled until next meeting. The rest of the council voted in favor of opening the item and started the discussion.
Ramirez noted that a complete rewrite had been completed to fix typos and references to a different city. After that, the discussion would ensue. Jensen stayed adamant about not approving the updated version of last month’s proposed Zone Code Amendments, expressing that they are redundant, and should be properly annotated to refer to the city code rather than writing it into the zoning code.
Jensen also had concerns about the building standards that the recommended changes included, but Councilman Skip Gardner said that having 10 different options to meet three standards is more than sufficient for a property owner. Jensen used Gardner’s rental properties as a point of reference for the council, with Gardner explaining that his properties meet the first three of the 10 requirements.
After Gardner’s input, Jensen noted that it put him at ease on those points, but still felt more edits were needed before he could vote to approve the amendments. The other council members agreed with Jensen except for Councilwoman Jan Simpson who felt that if it was a verbiage issue, the council should approve the amendments and allow City Attorney Garrett Sandow to put the recommended changes into ordinance form to present to the council. The motion was to table it yet again with the council to return to the next meeting with a “laundry list” of recommended changes so the amendments could be put into place in the near future.
The last item for the council to make a decision on would be the request for a rezone from light residential (R1) to high density residential (R3) for property on Lawrence Lane. The property was voted unanimously to be recommended to the council by the Planning and Zoning Commission in April despite testimony from people who live in the area that felt it was too much for their neighborhood.
Regardless of the testimonials, the commission made the decision based on city code and moved it up to the council. Changes and discussion with the developer, Collin Hunter, provided the council with enough information to approve the rezone. Hunter noted that the density will be no more than the allowed density of the tiny home ordinance passed by the same council under two years ago. Hunter has been selling the units as they reach completion and still has more townhome units to complete.