BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot City Council gathered Tuesday night for a meeting remarkable for its brevity. In just 35 minutes, the council listened to two presentations — one on police vehicle leases and the other on the new Energy, Technology and Environmental Working Group (ETEG).
They also approved an airport hanger lease transfer, several permits to sell fireworks, and an alcohol license to the Silver Spur Saloon as part of their consent agenda.
The consent agenda took less than five minutes to pass. The two presentations took up the bulk of the meeting.
Police vehicle leasing
Police Chief Kurt Asmus gave the presentation on leasing police vehicles through Bancorp Inc., a firm which already leases vehicles to several police and sheriff departments in southeast Idaho. This presentation was given in lieu of the monthly report usually given by the city treasurer, Holly Powell.
Asmus shared that the Bancorp leasing program had the potential to save the city money; however, he added that the program did have a no-opt-out clause which would obligate future city councils to the term of the lease contracts. In general, the city council usually avoids such obligations which future elected council members had no part in approving.
“Bancorp proposed a lease program which is directly funded by them with no middleman, so it has lower costs,” Asmus reported, “but the downside is no-opt-out clause.”
Bancorp has offered to make a presentation directly to the city council if it so desires.
“I am not a lease fan, but the more I look at this, the more I see merit in it,” Asmus added.
Asmus and Powell will have a detailed comparison of the leasing costs vs. the cost of purchasing police vehicles as part of the police department’s preliminary budget proposal for the 2020 fiscal year. Since the department refrained from ordering new vehicles during the tightened budget for the 2019 fiscal year, it now has several older vehicles purchased more than a decade ago which need to be replaced.
The new ETEG organization
The second presentation was by Kirt Marlowe on behalf of ETEG. This six-month-old working group is a project sponsored and supported by the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho agency (REDI). Its goals are to improve both communication and economic opportunities presented by the activities of the Idaho National Laboratory for both local industry and local county and municipal governments.
The ETEG presentation was mostly an introduction for the working group. Marlowe outlined the potential benefits to eastern Idaho, including the growth of high tech businesses, more jobs, better education outcomes for rural counties and community growth. All of these can be driven by new programs at the INL including the small modular reactor initiative, the Naval Spent Fuel Handling Facility, and the National Reactor Innovation Center.
Marlowe did remark that not everyone is excited about growth. “Not everyone in these small towns want more people to move to Idaho,” he said.
ETEG has the aim of helping businesses and governments exploit the new opportunities presented by INL activities. Marlowe pointed out that the INL is the largest employer in eastern Idaho whose economic impact exceeded $2 billion during 2018.
“Letters to (federal) elected officials from cities and counties do make a difference in bringing more of these (high technology) projects to Idaho,” Marlowe explained while outlining the competition for such projects by other national laboratories and research institutions. Other than advocacy at the federal level to support the INL, the presentation did not include any further specifics on how ETEG proposed to meet its goals. Marlowe did say that more information would be forthcoming from ETEG.