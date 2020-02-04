BLACKFOOT — A “10,000-foot look” at the City of Blackfoot’s 2020 growth plan was presented Tuesday night during the city council meeting by city Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert.
A closer look will need to be taken in a work meeting, Hibbert said, with a focus on more than just annexation but overall infrastructure as well.
The work meeting would be part of a three-step approach in developing a strategic growth plan with the council, along with communicating and implementing the plan.
A public information campaign would focus on defining and refining the message, Hibbert said.
Among the main components in communicating the growth plan were identifying growth areas according to the city’s annexation policy.
Hibbert said it would need to demonstrate consistency with the County Impact Area Agreement, with the impact on zoning and preferred land use, impact on subdivision and land use ordinances, with a letter of support from county commissioners.
He said the tax-based plan is within the capital facilities long-term plan considering services such as water, wastewater, police, fire, solid waste, and administrative services.
The plan would need to look at real numbers for impact on tax rates and valuations, including city and county tax rates, schools and special districts, and growth plan impacts.
“We’ve learned from Judge (Darren) Simpson’s decision (in legal action between the city and the Groveland Water and Sewer District in which Simpson decided against the city regarding an annexation issue) and we’re being cautious about how we approach growth,” Mayor Marc Carroll said in an open mic session before the council meeting.
“This demonstrates the city is looking at growth in a methodical way, we want to be making better decisions, we’re looking at being consistent,” Hibbert said. “I’m excited to work on this.”
Lowering levy rates will be a part of annexation plans, he added.
“If fully implemented, with annexation, citizens would not have to pay the same rate as residents are paying now,” Hibbert said. “We have the fourth highest levy rate in the state, but we want to be more in the middle, and that levy rate can drop with annexation. This administration wants to see tax relief.”
Carroll noted that at one point Blackfoot had the 14th highest levy rate.
“We’re moving the wrong way,” Carroll said.
The plan presented Tuesday included maps showing the city’s annexation history along with study areas for this year’s growth plan along with the city’s annexation policy developed in 2017.