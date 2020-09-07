BLACKFOOT – Mike Krehbiel stood at the podium first during last week’s Blackfoot City Council meeting after going to Mayor Marc Carroll’s open microphone night prior to the August 4 meeting to discuss concerns about the city’s commercial sewer rates.
Carroll began holding the open mic sessions prior to the start of council meetings before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued them once again, now that regulations are in place and standards have changed.
Krehbiel went to the open mic night to ask Carroll about the costs incurred by commercial users, especially when they are shut down due to government orders. The question sparked Carroll’s addition to the agenda to allow Krehbiel time to address the council with his concerns.
Krehbiel opened by stating that since the start of the shutdown, he has been more or less forced to be out of business because of governmental overreach. He also explained because of the regulations and rules placed on his business, the capacity of normally 199 has been lowered to 50.
The lower amounts of patrons allowed in his establishment means most of the reservations scheduled for the Krehbiel Barn have been canceled, leaving him short over $10,000, which he described as a modest estimate.
His argument with the city council was that he feels he should not be charged commercial rates when he has been forced to be out of business and explained that others feel the same way.
Krehbiel continued by explaining that the nearly triple cost for businesses to have city amenities is outrageous and that paying $113.19 just for sewer and an increased rate from what residents pay for water is a concern as well. Krehbiel also noted that after a few months of these prices alongside the increased cost of a larger trash container of $45, he was paying a substantial amount for the amenities. He noted that a lot of businesses, especially smaller ones, rarely exceed the minimums of water usage and he expressed the feeling that paying these rates when forced to be closed is wrong. Krehbiel asked why they are not metering the water and waste going out.
The time was then turned over to Rex Moffat, superintendent of the city’s wastewater treatment plant to explain how it works. He addressed the metering first, explaining that the rates would be much higher if they had to purchase the equipment and hire the staff to manage measuring the waste coming out of each business.
He then moved on to the next point, saying the Idaho Supreme Court has already ruled on this matter in the past explaining that it is a legal method to not meter the wastewater coming out of any location and charging a flat fee is appropriate.
Councilman Chris Jensen spoke up, saying that in some places in Idaho such as Nampa they charge by the amount of water coming into the location and use a metric from that number to charge for waste. Although this sounds like a great plan, Jensen said, the only reason they do this is because they have a pressurized irrigation system that goes to each home, and that is how residents water their lawns.
Jensen agreed with Krehbiel that there is no way for businesses that had to shut down to be expelling the same amount of waste as they were prior. Councilman Skip Gardner added to Jensen’s input, explaining that as someone who owns rental properties, each of the locations are charged the same amount as his home, regardless of the fact that his home has much more potential of using water due to the number of bathrooms and watering his lawn. Moffat affirmed that some locations charge by the number of fixtures in a home, but they have never explored this option.
No decision was made because the item was a discussion point on the agenda, but Carroll asked Krehbiel if he felt making a committee regarding this subject would be a good start and if he would be interested in being on such a committee. Krehbiel said he would be happy to sit on the committee, and Carroll asked the council members if they felt that this would be a good place to start. Each member on the council stated they would like to see something like this created.
The committee, once formed, will address each of the sewer classifications in the city and make recommendations to the council regarding any changes they think would be necessary.