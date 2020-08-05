BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council approved a face mask mandate for city employees during its regular meeting Tuesday night with Mayor Marc Carroll casting a tie-breaking vote in favor.
Carroll opened the discussion on masks by reminding council members that in the previous council meeting he had polled them regarding their opinions on a mask mandate for the city. The members were evenly divided, with Bart Brown and Chris Jensen being vocally in objection of mandating masks in Blackfoot. On the other side of the table was Layne “Skip” Gardner and Jan Simpson.
Brown and Jensen both spoke in opposing the mandate and expressed that it should be a choice. Neither stated that they do not believe in masks, but both made it clear that they think people need to make the educated choice for them — whether that means wearing or not wearing a mask.
Gardner spoke from his experience as a longtime school teacher. He explained that even though they may not be comfortable, they are needed to slow down the increase in cases in Bingham County. Simpson went one step further, saying that working in the medical field for as long as she has gives her a unique insight into the necessity of a mask mandate. She said they are a useful tool in limiting the spread of the virus and that they are a must.
Carroll stated that Bingham County has seen an average of 15 cases per day over the last seven days, and that on number of cases alone, the county would be in the moderate category if it were not for other factors in the matrix.
Bingham County is over the threshold for the moderate category when it has 47 active cases over three consecutive days, which it has been over that number for a week at this point. According to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Bingham County has 73 active cases as of Aug. 5, and one active hospitalization. It is the active hospitalizations that keeps the county below the threshold of the moderate category. In fact, Bingham County is currently the hottest county in terms of number of cases in the SIPH district.
Carroll then turned to what he wanted to ask the council — do they support him in mandating masks for all city employees and city buildings that allow visitors? Once he introduced the idea, he turned the time over to Human Resources Director Lisa Tornabene, who had drafted a written policy to be affirmed or rejected.
Tornabene explained the nuances of the policy including use of plexiglass barriers, social distancing, public in City Hall, and a few others. Her main focus was the requirement of the employees to wear a mask whenever they will be in closer proximity than six feet or where social distancing cannot be observed. Moreover, she noted that members of the public will be required to follow these policies when entering a city building and those who refuse to adhere to the policy may be escorted out if the need arises.
Tornabene asked the council if they had any questions. There were no questions to be answered, so Carroll asked City Clerk Suzanne McNeil to do a roll call vote with Brown and Jensen voting “no”, and Gardner and Simpson voted “yes.” The policy will take full effect Monday, Aug. 10.
Scott Dedersheck, retired military, addressed the council post-vote and explained that he used safety masks while he served. He also explained that now, due to medical concerns, he cannot wear a mask, but his wife and two sons are required to wear them while at work at Walmart.
The main message he wanted to send was that despite the increased benefits that may come from wearing a mask, he does not feel that enough people will wear them properly, limiting their effectiveness. He then pointed out that during the meeting members of the council continued to fidget with their masks and doing so increases the likelihood that if infected, the possibility of spreading the virus to others goes up drastically. Dedersheck was thanked for his candid input.
Reasonable accommodation may be provided for those who have medical reasons for not being able to wear a mask, but call ahead before entering the building or assuming that the accommodations will be extended at all times.
The decision and vote for this comes on the heels of multiple employees in municipal positions at different city, county, and state levels continuing to be exposed to COVID-19. First responders and officers are seeing rises in cases, and government officials in different cities and counties are taking action to limit the exposure. Blackfoot will now be added to that list.
Treasurer Holly Powell opened the meeting by providing the budget plans for the 2021 year. Powell spoke about the financial burdens that the city has as well as the funds planned that they would get from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The council in the July meeting voted to opt into the CARES Act funding from the state because testing the waters was not a contractual agreement.
Blackfoot had the option to put in for the CARES funding rather than levying a 3 percent tax increase that they are entitled to apply for every year. The difference in the amount coming in would be less than $100,000 if the city decided to go with the CARES money as well as the people of Blackfoot would not have an increased tax burden.
Since coming into office, Carroll has been an advocate for limiting spending. In his time in office, he has enacted spending freezes on more than one occasion in efforts to lessen the financial issues that had come to light in the past.