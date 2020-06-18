BLACKFOOT — Bingham County 4-H is hosting a diaper drive to collect diapers of all sizes and baby wipes through July 3. A drop box has been set up in the foyer of the University of Idaho Extension Office at 412 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.
Area residents are invited to make a difference in the community by donating to the diaper drive. Clean diapers are essential to the health and well-being of infants and toddlers. Infants need up to 12 diapers a day, toddlers about eight. A month’s supply of disposable diapers costs $60-80 dollars per month, a cost that many citizens cannot afford. One in three American families report experiencing a need for a supply of diaper. In Idaho, 19 percent of children under the age of 3 live in families who are below the federal poverty line.
Diapers and baby wipes collected in this drive will be donated to Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA). Founded in 1969, SEICAA is a nonprofit organization that provides support for Idahoans by “promoting self-sufficiency and greater economic independence.” Find more information on their website www.seicaa.org.