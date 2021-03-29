ABERDEEN – Bingham County commissioners met with Sheriff Craig Rowland and Chris Schulz regarding the possible private management of Sportsman’s Park in Aberdeen in late January.
Schulz is known for managing the campground at Willow Bay on the American Falls Reservoir and approached Scott Reese about potentially expanding his operation and bringing another location into the future.
Schulz presented to the commissioners the different ideas he has for Sportsman’s Park as well as the level of commitment he makes to the community when he is granted these jobs. Currently, Sportsman’s Park is managed by the county and the Bureau of Reclamation jointly, with different responsibilities. If the county decides to go forward with this agreement with Schulz, his company will take control of the day-to-day operations of the park as well as offer a wide array of amenities.
Schulz showed a different Sportsman’s Park to the commissioners when he presented his slideshow to them. He described the ideas of rental boats, paddle boats, party pontoon boats, paddle boards, surf boats, and everything in between at an affordable price for people who want to come out and recreate.
He said they purchased boats from Yellowstone Lake that are large waterway worthy and are ready to be launched. Schulz said they have these amenities at Willow Bay already and want to include them at Sportsman’s, assuming they contract with him.
In the previous meeting, Aberdeen Mayor Larry Barrett had a few questions for Schulz and the commissioners. Barrett wanted to know if Schulz’s crew would be handling routine maintenance of the park such as snow removal and cleaning. He also wanted to know if they would be charging a fee to use the boat ramp. Schulz said there would be no charge for the boat ramp, but did urge the county to explore that option down the road.
The county officially announced on Monday that they have reached an agreement with Schulz and they have turned the position over to them. The county opened the position for others to express interest in the potential role of the park one week later from the initial information meeting. It would be from there that they would formally open the role to bidders for the position.
Schulz was the only one that applied for the role and was awarded it during the most recent meeting. One other gentleman who tied into the meeting expressed interest in the position and wished he had known about the opening beforehand. Currently, his company manages rest areas for the Idaho Transportation Department and felt they would have been a good fit for this type of role as well.
Schulz has big plans for Sportsman’s Park in the future and has already presented some of his visions to the commissioners, including wedge cabins as well as creating a one-stop family fun spot. The wedge cabins would be for rental for those who do not or do not wish to bring their camping equipment for a stay at the park but still want to get away.
Sportsman’s Park is located near Aberdeen and provides one of the major accesses to American Falls Reservoir.