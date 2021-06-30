WOODVILLE – Bingham County commissioners approved plats for sections two and three of Cedar Estates on Monday following a long discussion about the safety of the surrounding roadways and the amounts of traffic that will be added to the area with over 100 new developments.
Chris Street, representing the applicant, met with the commissioners to find out what will be needed to go forward with the development as there will be more developments in the coming years.
Currently, Bingham County does not have a threshold size for developments to indicate when a traffic study or speed study will be needed to complete the remaining stages of the subdivision. However, where it is on the edge of both Bingham and Bonneville counties, the developers have contacted Bonneville to ensure that they would not breach the threshold to require the same studies to be conducted at completion of the project. Bonneville County explained that their threshold is 250 units and with the current development as well as developments in Bonneville County, it is not projected to exceed that number.
Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, said he believes it would be necessary despite what Bonneville County said and noted that Bonneville County is aware of the traffic issues already brewing in that area. He continued with explaining that they have opted to install another roundabout to ensure that the traffic is managed better in the area.
Commissioner Mark Bair also added in the discussion that, pending the results of any traffic study and speed study, he believes it would be the developer’s responsibility to fund any additional roadway or dedicated turn lanes that need to be created to alleviate the hinderance of traffic and hopes of preventing as many traffic incidents as possible.
The developer asked what hoops they will need to jump through to ensure that the current and future plats will be approved and allowed to be built. He wanted to know if these studies are necessary and if they would provide the county with needed information. Whited assured them that they will be needed as growth in that area is booming and will allow them to indicate whether a reduction in speed will be necessary or not.
Ultimately, the commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the plats, and construction will ensue as soon as next spring.