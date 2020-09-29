BLACKFOOT – During their Tuesday update with Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited, the county commissioners learned about a three-department cooperative initiative surrounding the purchase of a large drone and FAA training.
Whited told the commissioners that two of his departments, Solid Waste and Road and Bridge, along with the Assessor’s Office, will be going in on the purchase of a large drone for hopes of saving funds when doing GIS mapping and other services that would otherwise cost excessive man-hours.
Whited introduced the drone request to the commissioners and reviewed the different ways he plans on utilizing it that would save multiple hours, from travel and hours spent by his employees to conduct the same level of analysis that the camera on the drone would be able to do in minutes.
Whited said he has full intentions of using it to estimate the amounts of gravel they have stored in their different locations so they do not run out when in the middle of a project, or to verify that they are not using more gravel than needed in their mountain road projects, surveying, mapping, solid waste management, and other processes. Whited also pitched the idea of using the drone to fly the river levies during the low water season, and then again in the spring during the higher water months to map and estimate the strength in them.
The drone comes with a price tag of nearly $8,000 per department for the first year, including the training and licensing for two pilots. Commissioner Mark Bair’s first concern was voiced when he asked about the cost of the camera that will be attached to the drone. Whited lowered his concerns when he explained that the camera is part of the package as well, and the drone will be insured by their insurer, ICRMP. The drone comes fully outfitted with GPS mapping technology, a high-definition camera, auto pilot returning technology, and other specialized equipment specific to the uses of the county.
Questions were asked as to what other uses they think it would have and Commissioner Whitney Manwaring asked Whited if he thought it would be capable of measuring snow pack in the mountains. Whited deferred the question to Dave Romrell, who conducts the county surveying and will be one of the two trained pilots of the drone.
Romrell explained that he believes it would more than capable of doing that as long as they had a control image to compare it. The drone is accurate within one centimeter according to Whited, and is part of the reason why he believes it will help them be more efficient with their gravel on mountain roads and with the estimation of needed extra cells in the county landfills.
The hope is the drone will eliminate man hours on projects, so that it will pay for itself in time.