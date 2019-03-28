BLACKFOOT – Three rural subdivisions that were recommended for approval by the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission got the okay this week from the county commisioners.
Zoning administrator Allen Jensen said there was no testimony in opposition to approval of the Wildflower Meadows No. 3 Subdivision, the Ivie Acres Subdivision, or the Toveywood Estates Re-plat Subdivision.
Wildflower Meadows No 2 is a 4-lot subdivision being developed by Scott Briscoe south of the Groveland Townsite at the corner of Worthen Road and Yancey Street in an area zoned Residential. Lots will be an average of 0.35 acres. All lots have access onto Worthen Road. The address is 333 N. 155 W.
Ivie Acres is a proposed 2-lot subdivision being developed by Marsha and Jerry Ivie on a parcel of land about three miles east of the city of Firth, located on the west side of Sugar Factory Road on property zoned Agriculture.
Janet and Douglas Eddington, developers of Toveywood Estates, were proposing that they be allowed to re-plat lots 11, 12, and 13 in Block 1 of the subdivision. According to testimony at the public hearing before the P&Z Commission, the use and development of Lot 11 has encroached into Lot 12. Dividing Lot 12 will put part of it in Lot 13 to the north and part within Lot 11 to the south, making the subdivision two residential lots instead of three. The subdivision is located at 223 S. 585 W. Riverton Road.