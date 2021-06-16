BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Planning and Zoning commission made recommendations to the county commissioners to approve two different plats for subdivision earlier this year and late last year. Now that the applicants are ready to move forward, the commissioners would hear the staff report from Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director.
Olsen started with the Reyes subdivision, where she presented the same staff report that was presented to the P&Z. The only concerns that were shared were regarding the easement for the houses to access the main roadway. Bingham County requires 105 feet between entryways for houses when they connect to a main roadway or arterial in an effort to prevent any issues with traffic or congestion. The response from Dusty Whited, Public Works director, was later amended when he was made aware that one of the two access points would be primarily for farming and the other would be a join access point for the different homes placed on the property.
The commissioners asked about the surrounding properties as well as what the comprehensive plan indicates is the area best suited. Olsen said the zoning fits with the surrounding properties as well as the comprehensive plan, which indicates the area as Residential/Agricultural and Agricultural. The vote was unanimous to approve the subdivision by the commission.
The second subdivision would be Moreland Estates 2, which is the second installment to the Moreland Estates. The preliminary plat provided would be approved following similar questions to Olsen regarding the comprehensive plan and surrounding properties. The surrounding properties range from Residential Agriculture, Agriculture, and some industrial. Olsen provided the full staff report for the request for approval to the commissioners prior to their vote.
Both plats have access to ground water rights and will need to have septic systems installed. It was noted during the meeting that those that have access to irrigation will utilize it if they are able to obtain water rights.