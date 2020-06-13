BLACKFOOT – Bingham County has been looking for a new assessor as Ron Simmons prepares to clock out for the final time on June 30. Simmons, whose wife retired from teaching in Snake River last year, will begin their retired life together starting July 1.
Simmons started his career at the Bingham County Courthouse in 1988 where he worked as an appraiser for the previous assessor for five years before he would be appointed to the position in 1993. He would then begin the next chapter of his career, serving the community as the assessor for the next 27 years proudly.
Simmons currently has 17 employees across the different departments he oversees. He will tell you that each of the employees he has overseen during his career have made his work easier and have left lasting impressions.
As the assessor, Simmons carries out different duties, including overseeing the vehicle registrations, GIS, and appraisals.
When asked about some of his most memorable moments, Simmons responded about an appraisal he and a colleague went to conduct. They were invited into the home, so they entered. Not shortly after entering into a room full of cats, his counterpart decided to wait in the truck and left Simmons to fend for himself. One cat decided it wanted to jump onto his back and latched on with its claws before he decided it would be best to vacate the premises. Simmons said that moment has never left him.
Simmons finds excitement in what he does but feels it’s time to move on to the next chapter of his life. That chapter opens with projects at home with his wife, eventually spending time with the grandchildren in more ways than at a distance, and lots of camping. The Simmons love to ride their motorcycle and take trips to Island Park and Mackay. When they have the opportunity and time, they enjoy making those trips with their camper and spending some time relaxing in the great Idaho outdoors.
The happy couple enjoy taking on projects together and will be able to complete as many of them as possible.
“We will be able to get more done now. We work well together as a team,” stated Simmons.
Simmons admitted that part of the reason he decided to retire had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that he has to pay attention to his health so that he can enjoy his retirement. Simmons surpassed the rule of 90 a few years ago, and would be able to retire then, but felt he had more to offer.
There is no knowing how much more Simmons would be able to offer Bingham County, but he will be taking his leave at the end of June. Once he has officially retired, the county commissioners will appoint a new assessor to the finish out Simmons’ term. The assessor position is an elected position and Simmons has successfully won six times running.
It is unknown as to if or when the county will hold a get-together for Simmons; some of the details will hinge on the current phasing set forth by Gov. Brad Little.