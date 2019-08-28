BLACKFOOT – No member of the public showed up to listen to or comment on Bingham County’s budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins Oct. 15, and it took just 20 minutes for County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt to present and get the $30,635,166 budget approved.
In addition to Eckhardt and key members of her staff who worked on the budget, only some department heads showed up for the annual budget hearing and it was approved with little discussion.
Eckhardt presented the budget in a format that was concise and easily understood. She thanked the department heads for their willingness, understanding and cooperation in getting the amounts requested for their departments reduced so they fit in with what the county’s revenue would afford.
One of the things the department heads agreed to, she said, was to withdraw their requests for new hires during the next fiscal year so county employees could receive a 50 cent per hour raise. She said that was the easiest way to ensure that everyone gets the same increase. The raise will amount to $1,040 per year for each employee.
She said the state legislature in 2016 approved allowing public defender costs to be moved to the indigent fund, where it appears as non-medical indigent assistance. In order for the county to be compliant with Public Defense Commission Workload Standards and do this, Eckhardt said, it meant additional cost to the county of $124,000, but the legislature allocated $116,000 in financial assistance to offset that cost.
A new building to house the Road and Bridge Shop is scheduled for construction in the coming year next to the Central Transfer Station near Moreland at a cost of $1.5 million, and it will be paid for over a three-year period with money from the federal Payments in Lieu of Taxes fund. Eckhardt said $500,000 was set aside this year for that purpose and the same amount will be budgeted for the next two years.
Also included in the budget is $50,000 to update the county’s transportation plan, and money for this comes from a Local Highway Technical Assistance Council grant.
The only comment from a county department was from Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner, who said the sheriff’s office has gone from buying new vehicles to leasing them, which will save $50,000 annually. He said in order to keep the department’s patrol vehicles in safe and working condition and still leave them with enough miles to make them saleable, it requires rotating 10-15 a year.
Eckhardt said property taxes account for $12,974,502 of the total budget, with $16,448,487 coming from other revenue sources such as charges for services and user fees, licenses and permits, state and federal revenue sources and interest on investments, along with $1,212,177 in fund balance reserves.
She said the property tax levy rates for the $12,974,502 are based on the county’s net taxable market value, which as of this month is $2,197,675,648, up from the FY 2019 amount of $1,994, 813,539. Although the final property values, which include things other than personal property, won’t be here until September, the estimated property tax levy will decrease from .00625 last year to .00590.
A public hearing on the budget for the Bingham County Ambulance District, also without public comment, followed, and the budget of $997,022 was approved.
That’s the amount left for distribution minus $20,000 in the ambulance vehicle purchase fund. The money will be apportioned as follows:
City of Blackfoot — $638,972; Shelley-Firth Fire District — $200,290; and Aberdeen Fire District — $137,760.