BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners will be taking comments on a tentative Fiscal Year 2020 budget of $30,635,766 Wednesday in a public hearing scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in commission chambers at the county courthouse.
County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt said the budget is tentative until the actual county valuation, which includes things beside private property, which comes from the state in mid-September, but law requires that the public hearing be held in August.
The commissioners can still make changes to the budget between now and finalization if they decide it’s necessary, she said, but even if they do, the amounts budgeted can’t go up, they can only come down.
Eckhardt said the estimated mill levy on property taxes has dropped this year from .00625 to .00590 because the county’s values have increased, and because the commissioners have not chosen to increase it by the amount they’re allowed.
“For the past three to four years values have hovered around $1.8 billion,” she said. “They increased last year to $1.9 billion and this year they’re at $2.1 billion.”
The reason for the increase is the amount of new construction that’s taken place in the county, combined with the fact that reassessment of property values takes place in a portion of the county each year, Eckhardt said, but only $12,974,502 of the published budget amount will come from property taxes.
“A lot of people think the county gets all of its operating money from property taxes,” she said, “but there are many revenue streams that we get money from.”
That includes a share of the state sales tax, fees such as marriage licenses, driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registration, court fines and fees.
The budget is also helped by PILT Funds (payments in lieu of taxes) that come from the federal government for areas of the county not subject to property taxes, such as public lands managed by the federal government — like national forests and those commonly called BLM (Bureau of Land Management) land. PILT funds this year amounted to $900,000, Eckhardt said.