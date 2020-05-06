BLACKFOOT -- The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible homicide in a case that originated Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Sheriff Craig Rowland.
At approximately 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was notified of a white male, age 39, that was lying by his car in the McDonaldville area northwest of Blackfoot, Rowland said. When officers located the subject, the Bingham County/Blackfoot Police detectives units were contacted and went to the scene.
"At this time we are treating this as a homicide," Rowland said in the press release. "An autopsy is scheduled for (Thursday) morning. At this time I will not be releasing this person’s name since we have not contacted the next of kin."
Rowland said more information will be released when it becomes available.