By KYLE MANGUM
BLACKFOOT – Both Bingham County and Blackfoot city officials will be starting the new year off with meetings following a small reprieve between the holidays. They will start 2021 right where they left off before the break for Christmas.
The Bingham County Commissioners for the first time this year have an empty agenda for the week between Christmas and New Year’s, allowing them some time out of the office and time to prepare for the next year. They have two exciting days in the first week of the new year with DARE graduations at Stalker Elementary and Wapello Elementary. DARE graduations recognize students that have completed Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The program had been proven to be unproductive and underwent major changes at the aid of prevention scientists. Now, these children will graduate the DARE program armed with more scientific knowledge to help them avoid being pulled into the drug world.
For the remainder of their agenda for the first week of the new year, the commissioners will make decisions on prior approvals for purchasing new aluminum addressing plates, remote-controlled blinds for the commission chambers, new networking equipment, and solid tires for replacement for the equipment used by the Solid Waste Department. They will also hold their monthly meeting with department heads and discussing COVID updates.
BLACKFOOT CITY COUNCIL
The members of the Blackfoot City Council will hold their annual meeting on Jan. 5, and will cover an agenda via Zoom. Although the agenda has not been published as of yet, they will continue to follow Gov. Brad Little’s order to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and utilize Zoom, similar to their December meeting.
BLACKFOOT URBAN RENEWAL AGENCY
The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency board meeting that was scheduled for Jan. 5 has been canceled.
SCHOOL BOARDS
The Blackfoot School Board’s next meeting will be held on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
The Shelley School Board’s next meeting will also be on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
The Snake River School Board’s next meeting will be Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
The Firth School Board’s next meeting will be held on Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
SHELLEY CITY COUNCIL
The Shelley City Council will reconvene on Jan. 12 following the cancellation of the Dec. 22 meeting due to the holidays.