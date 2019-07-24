BLACKFOOT — Officials from the City of Blackfoot and Bingham County Commissioners met Wednesday morning to negotiate the details of shared law enforcement services for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department occupy adjacent offices at the county courthouse, and when necessary the BPD uses the county jail for anyone they made need to detain.
The two departments also share dispatch and IT personnel as well as the victim/witness coordinator. They also share the Blackfoot Animal Shelter.
The numbers presented here are preliminary estimates and may change before the city and county budgets are approved.
JAIL
While it is rare for the BPD to jail someone for violation of city ordinances, when it does happen the sheriff’s office bills the city directly at a rate of $60 per day. Blackfoot no longer has its own detention facilities and depends on the county jail for this service. Because it is a directly billed service, there is no line item for this in the city’s budget.
COUNTY COURTHOUSE
For the use of office space and other physical facilities at the county courthouse, the county charges the city four percent of its routine maintenance and custodial costs. For the upcoming fiscal year, the county’s estimated costs are $100,380 for custodial services, $121,000 for building and grounds, $19,550 for heating, and $63,428 for electricity for a total of $304,358.
The building and grounds costs are approximately $10,000 higher than last year.
“For our building and grounds budget, we overshoot that by $10,000 to $20,000 every year so we’re just trying to keep up with what this actually costs,” explained Sheriff Craig Roland.
The four percent of the office and physical facilities costs is $12,174. This is the amount which the city will owe the county.
IT SERVICES
“The IT cost for the city is based on the number of users,” said Chase Hendricks of the county prosecutor’s office. “Last year, 13 percent of the users were working for the city. That dropped to 11 percent this year. The county’s total cost for law enforcement IT was estimated at $761,114. Eleven percent of this is 83,733.
This expense was not anticipated by Blackfoot. “This expense was high last year when compared to previous years because the county had to buy some new equipment,” Blackfoot treasurer Holly Powell explained after the meeting. “Last year, we were under the impression that last year’s costs for the county ($711,290) were a one-year thing. It looks like I was mistaken in that.”
“To calculate what we put in the city’s preliminary budget, we used costs from before (last year) and then escalated those by five percent for inflation,” Powell remarked. “Now we’re low for this item but we can’t go back and raise it because the city’s preliminary budget has already been published. We can’t increase the amount of the preliminary budget. We can only go down.”
The costs for IT went up because the county updated its size-limited backup service. The old backup system could only store two months of backups before they had to be archived and removed to free up memory space. It took several days of waiting to reload any backup which was more than two months old.
“We really can’t do without backups,” said Hendricks.
SHARED STAFF
“I was worried going into the meeting that we would not agree over the need for an additional dispatcher,” Powell said, “but the county decided not to add a new person so it wasn’t a problem I thought it might be.”
The county charges the city 40 percent of its dispatcher expenses of $742,114 for a total cost to Blackfoot of $296,845.
The city and county share the victim and witness coordinator so both kick in half the salary for this position at $29,367 apiece.
According to prior agreements with the county, the city is responsible for one-half of a record custodian’s salary of $75,366 and one-eighth of another record custodian’s salary of $68,690. The final amount the city must cover is therefore $46,269. Since both record custodians are employees of the city, this expense becomes a credit which is then subtracted from the total amount the city will owe the county for shared law enforcement expenses.
ANIMAL SHELTER
The city spends $35,000 every year to subsidize the Blackfoot Animal Shelter, which the county also uses for its animal control. This cost is treated as a credit which again will be subtracted from the total amount the city will owe the county.
BLACKFOOT’S EXPENSES
When all the numbers are added up, the county will spend around $422,119 to cover the city’s share of joint law enforcement expenses. Blackfoot will spend an additional $110,636 for shared law enforcement expenses. For fiscal year 2020, the city will therefore owe the county $311,483. Note that these numbers are preliminary and may change between now and when the county and city budgets are finalized.
COMPARISONS
Compared to the $204,086 that the city owed the county for 2019, the amount for fiscal 2020 is a significant increase on paper. The reason for this is because $101,077 was subtracted from last year’s costs to correct for an overpayment by the city for the period of 2013-2016 for the salary of the victim/witness coordinator.
Regardless, the costs to the city for shared law enforcement expenses have gone up steadily for the last six years, from $152,520 in 2014 to $311,483 for 2020, which is an increase of over 100 percent or double the cost.
The city was surprised that the IT costs did not drop back to 2018 levels since last year’s increase was for a one-time purchase of equipment.
“We were not aware before we published and approved our preliminary budget that there would be an increase for IT,” Powell said after the negotiation session. “So now we will need to look to see where we can adjust in order to cover that cost since we can’t increase what we’ve budgeted — we can only cut.”