BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Assessor Donavan Harrington met with the county commissioners on Monday to provide department updates. The assessor’s office received reports from the state that they are out of compliance in one area of assessment, which is that of undeveloped lots of one acre.
The assessment of these lots is at 74% of the value currently; to be compliant, they are supposed to be at 90% of the value as per the state legislature.
The state legislature requires all counties to maintain their assessment values of property in each category to be within 90% of the market value. Harrington explained to the commissioners that every county in the state is out of compliance in at least one category and are expected to work toward becoming compliant. He also noted that some of the most impacting issues that are contributing factors to the deviations from the expectancies are the rapid value increases of homes and the housing shortage in the area.
Homes generally double in value in a 10-year period, but in Bingham County, property values are doubling as quick as two-year increments. Values are affected by the housing market and will continue to increase as housing prices increase.
Harrington and his staff explained in an interview that they have a few tools at their disposal to ensure they remain in compliance such as doing area assessments of a neighborhood or business district that do a flat increase based on the continued values and sale prices. Sale value is one of the largest impacts that can cause major changes in the assessed value and has caused some neighborhoods to have reassessments conducted more often than the required five-year-assessment.
Compliance issues are what led to the major tax hikes in Bannock County over a year ago, making addressing this issue a top priority for the county. The Tax Commission can enforce these rules and take control of the assessed values in an area and adjust them accordingly if they find it necessary.
Some of the anecdotal evidence indicates that there continues to be a migration to Idaho from surrounding states because of the difference in cost of living in conjunction to a large amount of work being conducted remotely. The two factors together create an equation for instant need for housing and increased sale prices, which in turn increases the value in an area if enough sales take place at a much larger margin than current assessments. The constant flux of the housing market across the state indicates the lack of options, driving prices and assessed value upward. The same indication may be seen in rental and lease prices.
Harrington as well as Commissioner Jessica Lewis commented on future bills that may be introduced into the state legislature that would change the homeowner’s exemption from $100,000 of assessed value to a more reasonable number, but it has not been introduced yet. Harrington noted that had the homeowner’s exemption remained a percentage, the majority of those who are being impacted adversely would otherwise be seeing exemptions upward of $150,000 or more.
In essence, the homeowner’s exemption has not kept pace with the market demand and rise of assessed value, directly causing increased taxes without market adjustment.
As previously mentioned in the Tuesday edition of the Bingham News Chronicle, options are available to certain demographics to reduce property tax through the Circuit Breaker program as well as the combat-disabled veteran program. Both have the potential of reducing property tax by as much as $1,320 annually but require recertification each year. This year, the Assessor’s Office is requesting appointments be made to file for these programs.