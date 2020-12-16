BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners heard testimony on Wednesday morning regarding the potential acceptance of a new road following inspections by Public Works Director Dusty Whited and County Land Surveyor Dave Romrell.
The road dedication process — as it is more formally called — involves accepting a roadway into the county that is generally built in conjunction with a request to subdivide property and develop it. Adding to the discussion between Whited and the commissioners revolved around the new Road and Bridge shop that remains under construction.
In the development agreement between the county and whomever develops the proposed subdivision, it is common for the county to stipulate that there must be a paved road installed to their specifications. Based on those stipulations, the county has had to prevent the sale of lots in some cases to ensure that the required road was built. Once the road is inspected and built to specifications, the county releases the funds to the developer from the escrow account. The need for the escrow account is to ensure that if the developer does not fulfill their obligation set forth in the agreement, the county will still have the funds to build the road so those who live in the new subdivision have a paved road to their home.
The road accepted was for the addition to the Ridges subdivision known as Ridges II. According to Whited and Romrell, the road was to spec and they made the recommendation that the commissioners accept the road as presented. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring opened the floor to a motion which would be to accept the road and it passed unanimously. Manwaring confirmed that the funds would become available from the escrow account back to the developer within a week.
SHOP TALK
Last week, the commissioners were made aware of some concern coming from Whited regarding the county’s plan of installing a backup server at the new Road and Bridge shop. Whited was under the impression that the server room would also be his office storage space, but later was made aware that no one at their shop would have access to the server room.
Scott Mensching, IT director for Bingham County, was matter of fact about the reasoning for not providing anyone who is not involved in the IT process access to the server room. The reason for that is to ensure that any access to the county’s servers would be limited to those who are known to be allowed that access, which is limited to only three different employees in the county — Captain Crowley of the sheriff’s department, Mensching, and his employee.
Manwaring posed the question regarding the current server room and the need to prop the door open during hot summer days to prevent them from overheating and how that is considered to be secure. Mensching explained that in an ideal world, that never has to happen, but it is the best option for protecting the county’s servers if the possibility of a meltdown is eminent. Servers generate heat while operating and if for whatever reason the climate control system cannot keep the servers cool enough, a choice must be made to protect the equipment.
Manwaring also asked Mensching if it would be an issue to provide Whited with a key in case of an emergency at the shop’s server room and whether there would be enough space with the amount of space occupied by the backup system as well as fulfilling the requirements of ensuring that the space remains ADA compliant. Because the server room is considered an occupiable space, it must meet the same requirements set forth by the Americans with Disabilities Act, meaning a minimum of three feet of clearance on any one side of an object, limiting the possibility of using any excess space for storage by the Road and Bridge.