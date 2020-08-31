BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners invited Atomic City Mayor Chris Polatis to meet with them recently to discuss concerns about refuse and pilings that are causing concern for citizens in the town.
Some of the concern around the problems stems from it not being directly in the city limits, but rather in the area of impact which is county jurisdiction.
Polatis addressed major concerns with the commissioners, saying that the pilings from a project being conducted by Knife River for the state’s transportation department has become not only an eyesore, but also has them concerned that it is becoming a salvage yard with the types of refuse in it.
Polatis voiced other concerns including alleged illegal water connections by a county resident who he said decided they would connect to the Atomic City water system without authorization. The alleged action was conducted with a personal piece of heavy equipment, Polatis said, and dug near the water vault in the area and then supposedly cut into the water vault to make the connection. These allegations are without charges at this point; they have not been reported to the Bingham News Chronicle if they have been filed.
Adding to the information around alleged illegal connections, Polatis also stated that this person refused to accept the other city utilities — specifically trash collection — that the town ties into its water billing.
He said Atomic City provides the water to their residents along with a trash collection service that the city pays as one premium to a private contractor and they pass the percent charge to the residents, according to Polatis.
The refuse would be the main focus of the meeting where Polatis and Dave Sonnenberg, a member of the community that has been working as a liaison for Atomic City and Bingham County, spoke with the refuse being left on the property in their area of impact.
Sonnenberg had already contacted Tiffany Olsen, the county’s planning and development director, about their concerns and provided images as well. He made it a point to state that he believes the property owner “continues to prosper at the expense of others with no regard for the law.”
Olsen in a statement explained that the proper permits for discarding dirt and soil were obtained. The claims go outside of the spectrum of the permit status at this point and will need to be vetted accordingly. ITD requested the permits for the project they contracted with Knife River and were provided said permits for the job.
The commissioners listened to the issues, but did not make any decisions or rulings on the subject.