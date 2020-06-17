BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners tackled a large agenda Monday, parts of which involved increasing transparency and streamlining different departments’ budgets.
Starting with the commission chambers, the commissioners were to vote on installing a camera so those attending the meetings remotely could see who attended the meeting and what they were discussing.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis made the comment, “It helps provide more transparency,” referencing the addition of the camera, and she would go on to explain that she feels that it would be in their best interest to strive to stay transparent.
Scott Mensching, Bingham County’s lead technologies installer, explained that the camera would not be a small webcam. Rather, he is planning on installing a professional camera that would be able to have a clear display, adjustable, and mounted to see the majority of the chambers. The camera Mensching is planning on installing will cost upward of $1,500, but will be refundable if it does not meet the commission’s needs.
The next order of business included the budget discussion for the county clerk’s office. Sheri Landon addressed the commissioners with her plans regarding her budget as the fiscal year moves toward the last quarter. Landon took over the supervisory position at the courthouse and immediately found areas where she felt they could save money in their budget. She has since found areas that are under- or over-utilized in the budget.
Landon presented to the commissioners areas that she feels they can cut going into the next year to help satisfy the ordered budget hold backs due to COVID-19. She also expressed the pleasure she has with having a team that works together on assignments from start to finish.
The final evaluations of her budget will come in the next few months.
Shawn Hill of Probation Services followed Landon with his budget changes going into the next fiscal year. Hill has continued to identify areas in his budget that they may be able to cut going into the next year.
In their previous meeting, Hill had already made it clear they will be able to eliminate a major part of their ammunition and weapon budgets after the commissioners voted to eliminate firearms for misdemeanor probation officers at Hill’s suggestion. Hill also has surveyed other law enforcement agencies in eastern Idaho about the amounts they allot for each officers’ training.
Hill has suggested a cutback on the training dollars to be in line with other agencies in the area, but will limit the amount of out-of-state training they will be able to provide for the probation office. Instead, Hill is hoping to find more in-state training events and programs to send his officers to, as well as working with other agencies in the area to team up on things.
Other items on their budget that may allow them to save money includes a lease on a pickup. Commissioner Mark Bair suggested changing the vehicle they are using to transport to and from the gun range to a smaller, less expensive vehicle.
Bair said they have identified an SUV with four-wheel drive that should be more than efficient for a fraction of the price, assuming they can keep it under 12,000 miles per year. According to Hill, it should be no issue as the truck is on a similar restriction and they have only put roughly 1,000 miles on it this year.
Ultimately, as the financial year continues, they will continue the search for where they can eliminate unnecessary expenditures as the hold back continues to be required.