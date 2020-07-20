BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners held a discussion with the different department heads Friday morning regarding the continued changes surrounding COVID-19.
The commissioners allowed each of the departments to speak about their concerns and the actions they are taking to help eliminate potential contact with someone who may be positive for the virus.
The message portrayed by commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring was quite simple: the county courthouse employees that test positive are to remain confidential about it and defer to the Human Resources department for any information that needs to be shared in efforts to preserve any and all employees Health Insurance Portability And Accountability (HIPAA) protected tidbits of information.
After making this comment, the stage was set for the department heads to comment on certain things that would not be considered HIPAA violations.
Both Drug Court and the Probation Office gave similar reports surrounding the timing and actions they will be taking to ensure the safety of employees as well as clients as the state continues to see large spikes in numbers. Cody Lewis, director of Drug Court, made a point to acknowledge that they have made certain stipulations surrounding testing during this time to prevent any intentional contact with someone who may be COVID-positive.
Shawn Hill, director of probation for the county, also commented on testing procedures. Hill explained that they have installed different methods and practices to eliminate any issue or contact between clients and officers while still maintaining the proper chain of evidence during transfer of any samples.
Both men made it clear that they have not had any issues at this point adjusting to the changing times and are happy to make any adjustments to accommodate any county policy changes.
Donavan Harrington, new county assessor, stated that his employees working the Department of Motor Vehicles front line appreciate the newly installed windows that help prevent any unintentional contact with the public, but continue to wear face coverings for the time being.
Commissioner Mark Bair made it a point to ask Harrington how he is liking his new position, which he responded candidly, “It has been a learning experience.” Harrington went on to explain that the employees have been very helpful in the learning process and continue to work diligently during the current times.
The prosecutor’s office was next with Paul Rogers making it a point to explain to the commissioners that he plans on limiting the access to his office for the foreseeable future following the increase in positive cases in the state. He made it clear that there will be no slowing of effort out of his office but will be evaluating any and all requests for subpoenas and limiting those who are asked to come in person. The reasons for this come on the back of a statement out of the county clerk’s office, explaining that they had a person in the courthouse more or less looking for advice after two of his family members had fevers of nearly 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The person had been in the courtroom prior to going to the clerk’s office, inciting a cleaning panic among the employees in close proximity to him.
As a rule of thumb, officials say, if you feel ill or are showing signs of a fever or have a fever, it is suggested that you stay home. Currently, most businesses and employers have plans in place for the real possibility of an employee contracting COVID-19 and being required to quarantine for up 14 days.
On Monday afternoon, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its previous report with 14 in Bingham County, 25 in Bannock County, one in Franklin County, and two in Power County, bringing the total to 435 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Of the 484 total confirmed and probable cases, 311 have recovered from COVID-19. For more information, visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.