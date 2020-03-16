BLACKFOOT – Business in Bingham County’s courts was mostly on hold Monday while court personnel spent the day working out a system to help protect themselves and the public by cutting down on the amount of court traffic during the coronavirus pandemic.
The shutdown came by order of the acting 7th Judicial Court Administrator in response to Gov. Brad Little’s declaration of a statewide emergency last week. It canceled all criminal and civil hearings for the day except for emergency matters, arraignments, first appearances, people applying for or appearing for civil protection orders, and persons representing themselves and needing to file papers. All others approaching the courthouse door on business with the courts were turned away.
That directive resulted from an order issued by the Idaho Supreme Court containing guidelines for conducting court business for the next two weeks.
According to Bingham County Court Administrator Sheri Landon, all order to show cause hearings scheduled March 13 through May 12 will be continued, and notices will be sent out notifying those involved of the new hearing dates.
From now through April 10, in-person appearances for people involved in criminal or civil cases will not be required, and judges are encouraged to use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings. All trials in progress, whether criminal or civil, have to be continued or completed as soon as possible, and criminal trials not in progress should be rescheduled while not violating the defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
With the exception of emergency matters and hearings required by statute or court rule to take place, small claims, eviction proceedings, juvenile matters, probate cases, traffic offenses and guardianship cases will be continued until after the deadline
In civil cases, court attendance will be limited to attorneys, the involved parties, witnesses and jurors. In criminal cases, except for trials, the people allowed inside will be attorneys, the defendants, victims and witnesses. Members of the news media will only be allowed in at the discretion of the presiding judge.
People who would normally be brought into court by an arrest warrant for failure to appear will instead be issued a summons during that time period. People who have been issued orders to show cause will have their cases continued for 60 days, and the statutory right criminal defendants not in custody have to a preliminary hearing within 21 days is waived during the period.
Individuals who have business with the courts but are ill or caring for someone who is ill should stay at home and request a continuance by telephone, the directive states.
Signs will be posted by all entry points advising all people who have been out of the U.S. and in countries where the virus is known to be or who knowingly have had contact with infected persons not to enter.
Local courts are encouraged to provide sanitation materials such as hand sanitizers or bleach wipes at courtroom entrances and counsel tables.